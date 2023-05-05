Catalans Dragons 24-12 St Helens: Tom Davies double seals big Super League win for French side

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A bull runs riot during the warm-up at the Stade Gilbert Brutus ahead of Catalans Dragons' clash with St Helens A bull runs riot during the warm-up at the Stade Gilbert Brutus ahead of Catalans Dragons' clash with St Helens

Two tries for Tom Davies in the second half helped Catalans Dragons secure a big 24-12 Super League win over St Helens at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan.

Tries from Alex Walmsley and Jack Welsby gave St Helens an early lead, but Catalans hit back with Arthur Mourgue and Matt Ikuvalu going over for the home side to bring the score to 12-12.

Both teams entered the second half a player down after Konrad Hurrell was shown a yellow card for dissent, with Catalans losing Sio Siau Taukeiaho with a few minutes left of the first 40 for a high shot on Welsby.

Catalans then took control in the second half and scored 12 unanswered points, a penalty for Adam Keighran plus two tries for Tom Davies wrapping up the victory as the French team returned to winning ways after three consecutive defeats.

Story of the game

There was an electric atmosphere at the Stade Gilbert Brutus with defences on top early on, although Catalans had repeated chances right on St Helens' line.

However, it was the visitors who were first on the scoresheet, Walmsley barrelling in from short range under the sticks.

After a brilliant Tommy Makinson tackle prevented a near-certain Davies try in the corner, St Helens went to the other end of the field to extend their lead, a brilliant pass from Hurrell sending Welsby skipping through the defence in the 22nd minute, Makinson adding the extras to bring the score to 12-0.

Score Summary: Catalans Dragons 24-12 St Helens Catalans Dragons: Tries: Arthur Mourgue (28), Matt Ikuvalu (36), Tom Davies (50, 59) ; Conversions: Adam Keighran (29, 38, 43, 52) St Helens: Tries: Alex Walmsley (11), Jack Welsby (22) ;Conversions: Tommy Makinson (12)

However, it took just six minutes for the hosts to reply, Sam Tomkins sending Mourgue racing through the gap and 40 metres downfield to score.

With just over five minutes remaining in the first half, Hurrell was sent to the sin-bin for dissent and the Dragons immediately pounced, Ikuvalu finding the gap to dive over on debut, with Keighran adding the extras to bring the game to 12-12.

There was more late drama in the first half as Taukeiaho was also shown a yellow card for a high shot.

With all things square entering the second half, it was Catalans who went ahead for the first time through a penalty from Keighran in the 43rd minute, Davies then diving in the corner to extend their advantage to 20-12 with 30 minutes remaining.

Less than 10 minutes later Davies added his second, collecting Tomkins' crossfield kick in acres of space to go over and bring the score to 24-12.

From there, Catalans maintained control, as St Helens' handling errors continued to cost them in key areas, to claim a huge victory.

What they said:

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara:

"I think the performance tonight was really good from us but the stadium, everything surrounding it has been outstanding.

"It is what Super League is all about and it was really important for us tonight that we put a show on and put Rugby League in France back on the map.

"Matt Ikuvalu did really well. He did a really, really good job for us.

"The biggest way to respond is with 24 unanswered points so that is pretty good."

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens:

"We made too many unforced errors.

"Throughout the night at certain points in the game we just released pressure.

"Catalans came and played really well and made it really difficult for us in periods but we certainly didn't help ourselves.

"We were just poor tonight and we have got to accept that."

What's next?

Up next for the Catalans Dragons is a visit to the Castleford Tigers on Friday May 12, with kick-off at 8pm. For St Helens, a home clash against the Salford Red Devils awaits on Saturday May 13, with kick-off at 1pm.