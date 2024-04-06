Catalans 14-8 St Helens: Catalans battle past St Helens to move top of Super League table

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Catalans Dragons and St Helens Highlights of the Super League match between Catalans Dragons and St Helens

Catalans soared to the top of Betfred Super League with a nail-biting 14-8 triumph over St Helens in Perpignan.

A packed Stade Gilbert Brutus, containing 1,200 traveling Saints supporters, saw a cracking contest between the top-four rivals which was settled by Matt Ikuvalu's 65th-minute try as Catalans secured their fifth successive victory over St Helens.

The home side almost opened the scoring when winger Tom Johnstone crossed in the left corner after seven minutes, but a brilliant tackle by visiting centre Konrad Hurrell loosened the ball.

Saints winger Jon Bennison crossed on the left, but he had strayed into touch.

There was no mistake moments later when full-back Jack Welsby split the defence to score from 15 metres out, however, Jonny Lomax was unable to convert from the touchline.

Mike McMeeken hit straight back with a powerful charge between the posts, with Arthur Mourgue converting for a 6-4 lead seven minutes before the break.

Tommy Makinson, who is rumoured to be a target for the French side in 2025, then turned the match back in Saints' favour by forcing his way over in the right corner to make it 8-6 at the interval.

The stage was set for an epic second half and Catalans suffered the loss of winger Johnstone, who caught some friendly fire from team-mate Tariq Sims and left the pitch for a head injury assessment.

The visitors maintained serious pressure on the home tryline.

However, a fumble from Lomax gifted Catalans field position and centre Ikuvalu scored with 15 minutes left, Mourgue adding the conversion off the post to move 12-8 ahead.

The pressure took its toll and a scuffle five minutes from time resulted in a penalty for the home side, which Mourgue slotted over to stretch the lead to six points.

