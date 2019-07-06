Catalans Dragons 44-10 Wakefield: Jodie Broughton scores hat-trick in Trinity rout

3:22 Highlights of Catalans' 44 - 10 Super League win over Wakefield. Highlights of Catalans' 44 - 10 Super League win over Wakefield.

Jodie Broughton scored a hat-trick as Catalans Dragons secured their first win since the end of May with a 44-10 win over Wakefield in Perpignan.

Tony Gigot produced a man-of-the-match performance as he came back into the Catalans team following injury to score two tries and help create three more.

Matt Whitley, Sanisoni Langi and Kenny Edwards also touched down as the Dragons ran in eight tries, while Sam Tomkins added six goals.

Catalans opened the scoring in the 11th minute as an error from Wakefield gifted them possession close to the Trinity line and, in a flowing move, Tomkins, Gigot and Brayden Williame combined to send Broughton over in the corner.

Tony Gigot went over twice for the Dragons

Whitley extended the lead in the 17th minute as Simon and Gigot combined to send him through a hole in the Wakefield defence to score to the left of the posts.

Following a water break in the searing heat, David Mead broke down field, drew the full-back and offloaded to the supporting Langi to touch down under the posts.

Wakefield scored the first of their two tries in the 27th minute when Reece Lyne charged over the top of Williame to score down the right. Danny Brough added the conversion to narrow the deficit to 10 points.

But that was as close as they got and Catalans scored again seven minutes before the break when Williame sent Broughton over to score his second of the game in the corner.

Early in the second half, Tomkins' cross-field kick was allowed to bounce into the in-goal area and Broughton pounced on the loose ball to secure his hat-trick.

Edwards pushed away Pauli Pauli's attempted tackle as he charged over in the 55th minute and soon after Gigot put Sam Kasiano away down the right before collecting the return pass and touching down to the right of the posts.

Les Dragons régalent Brutus et mettent fin à leur mauvaise série pour revenir dans le Top 5. pic.twitter.com/DKYT8mCP0y — Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) July 6, 2019

With 10 minutes remaining a superb move that saw the ball move through six pairs of hands resulted in Gigot adding his second try of the game before Bill Tupou scored a consolation effort in the left corner for a well-beaten Trinity.

The win means the home side moved back up to fifth in the Super League table while Wakefield remain in eighth position having now lost six of their last seven matches.