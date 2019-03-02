Catalans vs Warrington: Steve Price focused on past successes against Dragons

Warrington coach Steve Price is hoping to make it four wins on the bounce

Warrington will put their 100 per cent Super League record on the line when they take on Catalans Dragons in the south of France on Saturday.

It will be the Wolves' first meeting with the French club since suffering a surprise defeat in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley last August.

But, rather than revenge, coach Steve Price is focused on replicating the result of the corresponding league match from 2018.

Price endured a difficult start to his first job as a Super League head coach, with four defeats in his first six matches, but a 26-0 triumph in Perpignan last March proved to be a turning point in the season.

"It was a really dominant display from a defensive point of view," Price said. "We kept them scoreless and it got us going. We grew some confidence from it."

The Catalans got their payback at Wembley and have since added Sam Tomkins and Matty Smith to their talented line-up, but they have won only one of their opening three matches.

Sam Tomkins is still adapting to life at Catalans Dragons following his move

"They're a different team at home," Price added. "They're fighting hard but there's a few things going against them at the moment.

"It's going to be challenging, with Matty Smith and Tony Gigot and also Sam Tomkins at the back. We'll be ready for it. We're looking forward to growing as a team."

Price has been delighted with his team's start, particularly after losing stand-off Kevin Brown with a ruptured Achilles in pre-season training.

Ben Westwood is back in the Warrington squad following a two-game suspension

The club have been granted salary cap relief to enable them to sign a replacement but Price is happy for Dec Patton to continue in Brown's half-back role alongside Blake Austin.

"The dispensation hasn't come into consideration," he said. "I've been really pleased with how the spine is coming together.

"We fully understand there are a lot of areas where we can get better but it's an old cliche that the more times they play, the better they're going to be.

Fouad Yaha is likely to come in for the absent David Meadfor the Dragons

"The players worked extremely hard from the pre-season and it's carried on. It's been a flowing effect from round one where the lads scored 26 points, round two was 28 and round three was 32 so they're doing a lot of good things.

"We're still looking for that perfect game but I'm pleased with how hard they're working."

Price is set to recall forward Ben Westwood, the oldest player in Super League, following his completion of a two-match ban, while Dragons coach Steve McNamara will bring in winger Fouad Yaha to plug the gap created by injury to David Mead.

Catalans 19-man squad: Tony Gigot, Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Samisoni Langi, Matty Smith, Remi Casty, Micky McIlorum, Sam Moa, Kenny Edwards, Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Benjamin Jullien, Matt Whitley, Mickael Goudemand, Lucas Albert, Antoni Maria, Jason Baitieri, Fouad Yaha, Sam Tomkins.

Warrington 19-man squad: Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker, Ben Westwood.