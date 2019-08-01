Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves: Sky Live Super League team news

Ben Westwood has decided to retire at the end of the season

Ben Westwood has his sights set on finishing his playing career on a high after the Warrington Wolves forward announced his decision to retire at the end of the season.

The Wolves are through to the Challenge Cup final for the second year running and currently sit second in Super League - a position they will aim to strengthen when they face Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Westwood, who made his Super League debut in 1999 with Wakefield Trinity and was part of Warrington's Cup wins in 2009, 2010 and 2012, set out his retirement plans in the build-up to this weekend's clash and is keen to claim more glory before he hangs his boots up.

"It's been a difficult decision, but one that had to be made," Westwood said.

"I think the time is right. I've achieved what I wanted to in the game and 21 years is a long time to play a contact sport like we do.

"I've loved every single minute of it and have achieved some amazing things with some amazing people.

"There's still time to achieve some more this year too, but sadly at the end of this one that will be it for me."

Warrington were comfortable victors at home to Catalans in June

The 38-year-old will have to wait to add to his 441 appearances for the club, however, as he has not been included in the 19-man squad for the trip to France.

Sitaleki Akauola does come back into contention though after completing his suspension, with Lama Tasi the player making way.

Warrington go into the match having recorded a convincing 34-4 win at home to the Dragons when they met early in June, along with having seen off third-placed Hull FC 22-14 in last Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final.

Watch highlights as Catalans Dragons beat Warrington 23-22 at home in March

But Steve Price's side will be wary of the Dragons, who still harbour play-off ambitions of their own and were 23-22 winners over the Wolves in Perpignan back in March.

The Catalans' hope of making the top five took a slight knock in the last round of Super League fixtures two weeks ago when they went down 40-14 away to fellow play-off hopefuls Salford Red Devils, but the French side are still well-placed.

Head coach Steve McNamara welcomes Greg Bird, Samisoni Langi and Kenny Edwards back into his 19-man squad for the match against Warrington, with Matty Smith, Benjamin Julien and Lucas Albert dropping out.

Kenny Edwards is back in the Dragons' 19-man squad for the visit of Warrington

Julien became the latest Catalans player to sign a new contract with the club this week and is ambitious to build on last year's Challenge Cup triumph.

"I'm delighted to stay at the Dragons for two more years," said Julien. "The club have ambitions and I'm really happy to be a part of it.

"Having won the Challenge Cup last season, I want to lift the Super League trophy now with this club and this team. I want to do it for Catalonia."

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Tony Gigot, David Mead, Brayden Wiliame, Samisoni Langi, Remi Casty, Micky McIlorum, Kenny Edwards, Benjamin Garcia, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Matt Whitley, Alrix Da Costa, Mickael Goudemand, Antoni Maria, Arthur Romano, Fouad Yaha, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Blake Austin, Luther Burrell, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jake Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford