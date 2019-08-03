Catalans Dragons 30-10 Warrington Wolves: Hosts win bad-tempered Super League match

3:35 Highlights as Catalans Dragons moved back into the Super League play-off places with victory over Warrington Wolves. Highlights as Catalans Dragons moved back into the Super League play-off places with victory over Warrington Wolves.

Ugly scenes marred a man-of-the-match performance by Sam Tomkins as Catalans Dragons moved back into Super League's top five with a 30-10 win over Warrington Wolves.

Jake Mamo got the first try of the match on 26 minutes with a score out wide, cancelling out two early penalties from Catalans full-back Tomkins.

But the hosts led 8-4 after a bad-tempered first half, which saw both sides have a man sin-binned, when Tomkins sent winger Fouad Yaha racing over in the left corner for an unconverted score.

Two more penalties from the England international either side of Warrington skipper Chris Hill's converted score, plus tries from David Mead, Matt Whitley and Tony Gigot wrapped up victory.

Unfortunately, the game was marred by ugly scenes at the end as tempers flared on the field and in the stands, with Tomkins and Michael McIlorum seeing red after the final whistle for their role in the on-pitch bust-up.

Tomkins had created three tries as well as kicking seven goals, as Catalans defeated Warrington in France for the second time this season.

Steve Price's side headed to Perpignan looking to avenge their 23-22 loss earlier in the year and also seeking to stay in the hunt for the League Leaders' Shield, which St Helens claimed as a result of this defeat.

Catalans' Michael McIlorum was sin-binned in the first half and then sent off late on

The Wolves were in buoyant mood following their Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Hull FC last weekend, while Catalans were looking for their third win in four and had their sights firmly set on replacing Castleford Tigers in the final play-off place.

Catalans started brighter and, following Gigot's 40-20 kick, Warrington conceded a penalty when Mike Cooper was ruled offside. Tomkins kicked the penalty goal to give the hosts an early two-point advantage.

Both sides were reduced to 12 men following a brawl in the 15th minute, with prop Hill and hooker McIlorum being sent to the sin bin for a high tackle and rushing in respectively. Tomkins added the penalty goal from a similar position to the first to take the score to 4-0.

Warrington were back on level terms in the 26th minute following a stoppage that saw their influential half-back Blake Austin leave the field.

Warrington's Jake Mamo got the opening try of the match against Catalans Dragons

A neat run-around by Daryl Clark and Declan Patton's long ball sent the action to the right to allow winger Mamo in at the right corner. Stefan Ratchford missed the conversion.

In the 34th minute, a second high tackle by Joe Philbin on Samisoni Langi gifted Catalans field position to attack.

They sent the ball to the left through Gigot and Tomkins and put Yaha in to score an unconverted try in the corner, putting the Dragons 8-4 up heading to the break.

Warrington started the second half in blistering fashion, a penalty offering field position before a wide face pass from Clark close to the line sent Hill over to score to the right of the posts. Ratchford added the conversion to give Warrington the lead for the first time in the game.

Catalans retook the lead in the 53rd minute with a smart move that saw Greg Bird and Tomkins combine to send the ball to the right and to Papua New Guinea international Mead, who fended away a Warrington defender and touched down in the corner.

David Mead scored a try which put Catalans back in front against Warrington

Tomkins converted for 14-10 and added a further penalty in the 58th minute to give the Dragons a six-point advantage.

In the 64th minute Mamo managed to chase down Mead, who looked a certainty to score after picking up a loose ball. However, the Warrington wide man stripped the ball once the tackle was complete and was sent to the sin bin for a professional foul.

Tomkins added another penalty from in front of the posts with 15 minutes remaining to give the hosts an eight-point lead.

With eight minutes remaining, Matt Whitley secured the win for the home side with a try from yet another assist by Tomkins, who converted from the touchline to take the score to 24-10.

Gigot touched down to the left of the posts, following up McIlorum's grubber to the in-goal area, with Tomkins' conversion taking the score to 30-10.

Following the final hooter, a fight between both teams inflamed the crowd, both sets of fans desperately trying to climb over the barriers to get to each other.

The result was Tomkins and McIlorum being sent off for their actions, and Mamo receiving a second yellow card.