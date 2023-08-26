Wigan Warriors smash Catalan Dragons 34-0 in France to showcase Super League title credentials

Wigan Warriors' Abbas Miski in Betfred Super League action (PA Images)

​​​​​​​Wigan Warriors are in prime position for a shot at the Super League title after a shock 34-0 win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Wigan outmuscled and outplayed the league-leaders at Stade Gilbert Brutus and will go into their final four fixtures with new vigour after losing twice previously to the Dragons this year and being nilled themselves on their last two trips to southern France.

The Warriors took second spot from arch-rivals St Helens in the league ladder after running in six unanswered tries.

An early mistake by Wigan-bound Adam Keighran put the visitors on the attack but ferocious tackling by Catalans held firm with Jai Field inches from scoring in the fifth minute.

Wigan's Abbas Miski was first to ground a loose ball over the line in the 10th minute, referee Liam Moore using video evidence to award the try.

The league's top try-scorer Tom Johnstone was denied moments later with a terrific tackle which bundled him into touch at the corner flag.

Wigan struck back immediately when Miski turned provider to put centre Toby King over in the 25th minute, Harry Smith on target with the conversion from wide.

Smith missed a penalty shot at goal but Bevan French silenced French supporters with a wonder try and Smith was on target with the added two points.

Miski scored his second on the stroke of half-time and Smith's conversion made it 22-0 at the break.

Dragons' coach Steve McNamara engineered a second-half recovery at Leigh the previous week but he had his work cut out to overcome such a heavy half-time scoreline.

Catalans came back out with renewed intensity but they were trying too hard and lost possession with a series of handling errors.

Wigan did not need asking twice as they punished another fumble with a swift handling move to the right to put Miski in for his hat-trick. Smith's touchline conversion in front of the Wigan supporters raised an almighty roar.

Catalans were struggling to string passes together in the face of fierce Wigan defence and frustration crept in as the Warriors turned the defensive screw.

Jake Wardle poured on the misery for home supporters with a try five minutes from time and Smith finished off the scoring with the conversion from in front of the posts.

Hull FC 4-18 Warrington: Wolves end eight-match losing streak

Warrington earned themselves a much-needed win at the expense of Hull FC to snap an eight-game losing streak and keep their Betfred Super League play off hopes alive.

Both sides came into the game desperate for a win, with the Wire sitting just two points outside the play-off places, with Hull looking to join them with a home victory.

It was a tight contest, with both sides lacking in terms of execution, but it was Warrington who came out on top after overpowering Hull through the middle of the field and around the ruck, with Matt Dufty and George William doing all the damage on the back of it.

Stefan Ratchford, right, and George Williams celebrate a try for Warrington Wolves

The hosts came into the game down on troops after losing Danny Houghton, Scott Taylor and Carlos Tuimavave to injury and suspension last week, and were dominated through the middle from start to finish.

Tony Smith's men had to content with the loss of stand-off Jake Trueman with a serious-looking injury in the first half, but were generally way off with ball in hand and simply unable to convert opportunities given to them in the second half.

It was a huge morale-boosting win for the Wolves, who defended stoutly throughout the whole game, turning Hull away time and time again to move level on points with Hull KR and Salford in the play-off places with just four games remaining.

The home side scored first through Adam Swift, who scooped up a wayward Warrington pass to race 80 metres to touch down.

Warrington, hit back swiftly, with Williams finishing off a try under the posts after good build-up play from Josh Thewlis and Dufty, which Ratchford converted to put the visitors in front for the first time.

The Black and Whites narrowly missed two chances to go back in front through Jordan Lane and Darnell McIntosh before the Wire struck again close to half-time, with Dufty outstripping a fractured Hull defence to score a converted try to put his side two scores ahead at the break.

The second half started with Hull on top, but they could not find a way through the Warrington line.

The visitors then went up the other end of the field and put the game beyond doubt approaching the final quarter, with Williams supplying the perfect pass for Matty Ashton to race over on the left, which Ratchford converted to make it a three-score lead.

From there, Warrington were composed and managed Hull out of the game, ensuring they did not add to their score and ran out comfortable and deserved winners.