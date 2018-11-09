England vs New Zealand: Richie Myler 'chomping at the bit' ahead of Elland Road clash

Leeds' Richie Myler has been recalled into the England squad for Sunday's fixture

Scrum-half Richie Myler says he is chomping at the bit after earning another England recall for Sunday's third Test against New Zealand at Elland Road.

The Leeds player agreed to cancel a family holiday to Dubai after being given the chance to replace World Cup scrum-half Luke Gale in Wayne Bennett's 24-man squad for the autumn internationals.

Myler won his seventh cap in the opening game against France, six years after his previous England appearance, and earned the praise of Bennett for his part in the 44-6 victory.

However, it was not enough to keep his spot as Bennett opted to bring in Wigan's Sam Tomkins, whose broken hand sustained in last Sunday's series-clinching win over the Kiwis at Anfield has paved the way for Myler to step back in.

"It was disappointing because I thought I had a decent game against France but I also thought two days before that that I would be on holiday," Myler said.

Wayne Bennett has confirmed his 19-man squad for our final Test match against the @NZRL_Kiwis this Sunday at Elland Road pic.twitter.com/P7Ru3xdRcz — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 9, 2018

"I only came into the squad at the last minute and, if you look at the team and the dynamic of that right side with the Wigan connection, I think that is where he was aiming to go anyway.

"And they have been phenomenal. The side has gone really, really well, I think that's the thing. At this level, there's that much quality and obviously the boys that have played have been outstanding. You can't knock that.

"With it being three games, I hoped I might get a chance of playing in the last one. It's unfortunate for Sam that he's injured but I'm chomping at the bit and can't wait to play."

England have an opportunity to close the gap on Australia in the world rankings by completing a series whitewash but Myler is expecting another close-fought battle with the wounded Kiwis.

"They've shown up the last three games and I think they will be desperate not to lose all three games," he said.

"They will be putting everything into it to get the win so we know we're going to have to be on our mettle to get the win again. There's been nothing between the sides so far in the series, they're two quality teams."

Warrington's utility back Stefan Ratchford and Wigan's uncapped forward Joe Greenwood have also been called into the England side to plug the gaps created by the loss of Daryl Clark and George Burgess to injury and suspension.

Meanwhile, Canberra second rower Elliott Whitehead will win his 20th cap on Sunday, a milestone which will see a bronze lion embroidered onto his match jersey.

Congratulations to Elliott Whitehead who is set to become a Bronze Lion this weekend by winning his 20th England Cap 👏🦁 pic.twitter.com/JhR250VRIy — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 9, 2018

The former Bradford and Catalans Dragons forward has been outstanding in all three autumn internationals so far and was short-listed for the Golden Boot award that went to winger Tom Makinson but he insists he is not taking his place in the side for granted.

Whitehead said: "It will be nice to get the bronze lion on my jersey this week. I'm grateful to get in that group, hopefully there's a lot more caps to come after this one.

"I always play as if it's my first game because you never know when it's going to be your last game."

Squads

England 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Jake Connor, Oliver Gildart, Jermaine McGillvary, George Williams, Richie Myler, Chris Hill, Josh Hodgson, James Graham, John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead, Luke Thompson, Adam Milner, Tom Burgess, Joe Greenwood, Stefan Ratchford, Mark Percival, Reece Lyne.

New Zealand 19-man squad: D Watene-Zelezniak, L Ah Mau, G Beale, A Blair, J Bromwich, K Bromwich, J Fisher-Harris, J Hughes, J Isaako, S Johnson, I Liu, J Manu, E Marsters, K Maumalo, K Nikorima, I Papali'i, K Proctor, B Smith, J Tapine, J Waerea-Hargreaves.