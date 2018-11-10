Paul Rowley leaves Toronto Wolfpack head coach role
Toronto Wolfpack have parted company with head coach Paul Rowley by mutual consent.
The former Leigh player and coach, who has been in charge since the formation of the Championship club two years ago, says he had been considering his position throughout the 2018 season.
Toronto lost 4-2 to London Broncos in the Million Pound Game in October, a result that meant they missed out on securing a place in Super League at the first attempt.
Wolfpack director of rugby Brian Noble said: "Paul mentioned earlier in the season that he would like to review his position at the end of the 2018 season, the date when his original contract was due to end.
"This role is one of the most challenging jobs in sport not only due to the on-field pressures, where Paul has been hugely successful, but also in leading a trans-Atlantic team treading new ground in the world of sport.
"Paul has played a huge role in an extremely successful two-year period and leaves the Wolfpack with an incredible 53-3-7 record over his tenure.
"We are sorry to see him leave but respect Paul's wishes that now may be a good time for a change of leadership so that the Wolfpack can redouble our efforts to achieve Super League status in 2019."
Rowley paid tribute to the progress made by Toronto but admitted it was time for him to move on.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Wolfpack," he said.
"It has been a unique experience for me and I feel the club has been a breath of fresh air for our game as a whole.
"I have been considering my position throughout the season as this is not just any coaching job, and I feel now is the right time for myself and the club to make a change.
"I really do hope the club build on the last two years and achieve Super League status in 2019, I for one will remain a committed supporter of the Wolfpack and intend to follow the team closely moving forwards."