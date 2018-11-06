St Helens vs Wigan kicks off 2019 Betfred Super League season, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 06/11/18 1:52pm
Forget the fireworks, rugby league is back with a bang on Sky Sports.
2019 is packed with nearly 200 live games from all areas of the sport including the Betfred Super League, Championship, Challenge Cup and NRL.
The Betfred Super League season kicks off on Thursday January 31, with reigning champions Wigan playing early-season favourites St Helens in the first ever traditional opening night derby.
Then on Friday night, it's the Hull derby, before we head over to Warrington to see the 2018 Grand Finalists take on the most successful club of the Super League era, Leeds Rhinos, at home on February 2.
Sky Sports will show three Super League matches per week for the first five rounds, with newly-promoted London Broncos at home to Castleford in round three.
By round four, every club will have featured on Sky Sports, and by round seven each will have been visited at home by our cameras.
The season will no doubt throw up some big sporting moments in the Dacia Magic Weekend, State of Origin and the World Club Challenge. And it all culminates in the Grand Finals from both the Super League and NRL in October.
The Super League is on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Arena. You can also see every try with Day, Week, Mobile and Month Passes on streaming service NOW TV.
Sky Sports' Betfred Super League Fixtures
Selections from round 24 to be confirmed later in the season.
|Round 1
|Thursday Jan 31
|St Helens vs Wigan
|19:45
|Friday Feb 1
|Hull KR vs Hull FC
|19:45
|Saturday Feb 2
|Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos
|17:00
|Round 2
|Thursday February 7
|Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers
|19:45
|Friday February 8
|Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos
|19:45
|Saturday February 9
|Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants
|17:00
|World Club Challenge
|Sunday February 17
|Wigan Warriors vs Roosters
|19:00
|Round 3
|Thursday February 21
|Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons
|19:45
|Friday February 22
|St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos
|19:45
|Saturday February 23
|London Broncos vs Castleford Tigers
|17:00
|Round 4
|Thursday February 28
|Salford Red Devils vs St Helens
|19:45
|Friday March 1
|Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity
|19:45
|Saturday March 2
|Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves
|17:00
|Round 5
|Thursday March 7
|Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers
|19:45
|Friday March 8
|Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants
|19:45
|Saturday March 9
|Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils
|17:00
|Round 6
|Thursday March 14
|Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens
|19:45
|Friday March 15
|Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors
|19:45
|Round 7
|Thursday March 21
|Wakefield Trinity vs Warrington Wolves
|19:45
|Friday March 22
|Castleford Tigers vs St Helens
|19:45
|Saturday March 23
|Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos
|17:00
|Round 8
|Thursday March 28
|Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers
|19:45
|Friday March 29
|Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves
|19:45
|Round 9
|Thursday April 4
|Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos
|19:45
|Friday April 5
|Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors
|19:45
|Saturday April 6
|Catalans Dragons vs St Helens
|17:00
|Round 10
|Thursday April 11
|Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers
|19:45
|Friday April 12
|St Helens vs Warrington Wolves
|19:45
|Saturday April 13
|Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC
|17:00
|Round 11
|Thursday April 18
|Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity
|19:45
|Good Friday (April 19)
|Hull FC vs Hull KR
|TBA
|Good Friday (April 19)
|Wigan Warriors vs St Helens
|TBA
|Round 12
|Easter Monday (April 22)
|Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers
|TBA
|Round 13
|Saturday April 27
|Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers
|17:00
|Round 14
|Thursday May 2
|Wigan Warriors vs London Broncos
|19:45
|Friday May 3
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Round 15
|Thursday May 16
|Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers
|19:45
|Friday May 17
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Saturday May 18
|Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors
|17:00
|Round 17
|Thursday June 6
|Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons
|19:45
|Friday June 7
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Round 18
|Thursday June 13
|Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC
|19:45
|Friday June 14
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Saturday June 15
|Catalans Dragons vs London Broncos
|17:00
|Round 19
|Thursday June 20
|London Broncos vs Hull KR
|19:45
|Friday June 21
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Saturday June 22
|Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC
|17:00
|Round 20
|Thursday June 27
|Hull KR vs Hull FC
|19:45
|Friday June 29
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Round 21
|Thursday July 4
|Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants
|19:45
|Friday July 5
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Saturday July 6
|Catalans Dragons vs Wakefield Trinity
|17:00
|Round 22
|Thursday July 11
|Hull FC vs London Broncos
|19:45
|Friday July 12
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Round 23
|Thursday July 18
|Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity
|19:45
|Friday July 19
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Round 24
|Thursday August 1
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Friday August 2
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Saturday August 3
|Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves
|17:00
|Round 25
|Thursday August 8
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Friday August 9
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Round 26
|Thursday August 15
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Friday August 16
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Saturday August 17
|Catalans Dragons vs London Broncos
|17:00
|Round 27
|Thursday August 29
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Friday August 30
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Saturday August 31
|Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR
|17:00
|Round 28
|Thursday September 5
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Friday September 6
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Round 29
|Thursday September 12
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Friday September 13
|TBA vs TBA
|19:45
|Grand Finals
|Sunday October 6
|NRL
|Saturday October 12
|Betfred Super League