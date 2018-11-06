Super League News

St Helens vs Wigan kicks off 2019 Betfred Super League season, live on Sky Sports

Last Updated: 06/11/18 1:52pm

2018 champions Wigan will kick off the 2019 season against St Helens.
2018 champions Wigan will kick off the 2019 season against St Helens.

Forget the fireworks, rugby league is back with a bang on Sky Sports.

2019 is packed with nearly 200 live games from all areas of the sport including the Betfred Super League, Championship, Challenge Cup and NRL.

The Betfred Super League season kicks off on Thursday January 31, with reigning champions Wigan playing early-season favourites St Helens in the first ever traditional opening night derby.

Then on Friday night, it's the Hull derby, before we head over to Warrington to see the 2018 Grand Finalists take on the most successful club of the Super League era, Leeds Rhinos, at home on February 2.
1:55
Highlights from the 2018 Grand Final as Wigan and Warrington clash at Old Trafford.
Highlights from the 2018 Grand Final as Wigan and Warrington clash at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports will show three Super League matches per week for the first five rounds, with newly-promoted London Broncos at home to Castleford in round three.

By round four, every club will have featured on Sky Sports, and by round seven each will have been visited at home by our cameras.

The season will no doubt throw up some big sporting moments in the Dacia Magic Weekend, State of Origin and the World Club Challenge. And it all culminates in the Grand Finals from both the Super League and NRL in October.

The Super League is on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Arena. You can also see every try with Day, Week, Mobile and Month Passes on streaming service NOW TV.

Sky Sports' Betfred Super League Fixtures

Selections from round 24 to be confirmed later in the season.

Sky Sports' Betfred Super League Fixtures

Round 1
Thursday Jan 31 St Helens vs Wigan 19:45
Friday Feb 1 Hull KR vs Hull FC 19:45
Saturday Feb 2 Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos 17:00
Round 2
Thursday February 7 Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers 19:45
Friday February 8 Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos 19:45
Saturday February 9 Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants 17:00
World Club Challenge
Sunday February 17 Wigan Warriors vs Roosters 19:00
Round 3
Thursday February 21 Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons 19:45
Friday February 22 St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos 19:45
Saturday February 23 London Broncos vs Castleford Tigers 17:00
Round 4
Thursday February 28 Salford Red Devils vs St Helens 19:45
Friday March 1 Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity 19:45
Saturday March 2 Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves 17:00
Round 5
Thursday March 7 Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers 19:45
Friday March 8 Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants 19:45
Saturday March 9 Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils 17:00
Round 6
Thursday March 14 Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens 19:45
Friday March 15 Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors 19:45
Round 7
Thursday March 21 Wakefield Trinity vs Warrington Wolves 19:45
Friday March 22 Castleford Tigers vs St Helens 19:45
Saturday March 23 Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos 17:00
Round 8
Thursday March 28 Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers 19:45
Friday March 29 Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves 19:45
Round 9
Thursday April 4 Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos 19:45
Friday April 5 Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors 19:45
Saturday April 6 Catalans Dragons vs St Helens 17:00
Round 10
Thursday April 11 Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers 19:45
Friday April 12 St Helens vs Warrington Wolves 19:45
Saturday April 13 Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC 17:00
Round 11
Thursday April 18 Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity 19:45
Good Friday (April 19) Hull FC vs Hull KR TBA
Good Friday (April 19) Wigan Warriors vs St Helens TBA
Round 12
Easter Monday (April 22) Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers TBA
Round 13
Saturday April 27 Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers 17:00
Round 14
Thursday May 2 Wigan Warriors vs London Broncos 19:45
Friday May 3 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Round 15
Thursday May 16 Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers 19:45
Friday May 17 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Saturday May 18 Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors 17:00
Round 17
Thursday June 6 Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons 19:45
Friday June 7 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Round 18
Thursday June 13 Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC 19:45
Friday June 14 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Saturday June 15 Catalans Dragons vs London Broncos 17:00
Round 19
Thursday June 20 London Broncos vs Hull KR 19:45
Friday June 21 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Saturday June 22 Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC 17:00
Round 20
Thursday June 27 Hull KR vs Hull FC 19:45
Friday June 29 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Round 21
Thursday July 4 Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants 19:45
Friday July 5 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Saturday July 6 Catalans Dragons vs Wakefield Trinity 17:00
Round 22
Thursday July 11 Hull FC vs London Broncos 19:45
Friday July 12 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Round 23
Thursday July 18 Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity 19:45
Friday July 19 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Round 24
Thursday August 1 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Friday August 2 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Saturday August 3 Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves 17:00
Round 25
Thursday August 8 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Friday August 9 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Round 26
Thursday August 15 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Friday August 16 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Saturday August 17 Catalans Dragons vs London Broncos 17:00
Round 27
Thursday August 29 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Friday August 30 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Saturday August 31 Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR 17:00
Round 28
Thursday September 5 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Friday September 6 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Round 29
Thursday September 12 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Friday September 13 TBA vs TBA 19:45
Grand Finals
Sunday October 6 NRL
Saturday October 12 Betfred Super League

