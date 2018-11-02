Wigan Warriors host Sydney Roosters in 2019 World Club Challenge

Super League champions Wigan will host the 2019 World Club Challenge

Wigan Warriors will take on the Sydney Roosters in next year's World Club Challenge at the DW Stadium.

The game, which will take place on February 17 and be broadcast live on Sky Sports, sees the Warriors try to end a spell of Australian dominance.

Wigan's 22-6 win over the Cronulla Sharks at the DW Stadium in 2016 is the only success recorded by the Super League champion since 2012.

This year's match ended in a one-sided 38-4 win for the Melbourne Storm over the Leeds Rhinos, and there were also wide-margin victories for South Sydney and North Queensland in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Sydney last won the World Club Challenge in 2014, in a repeat of next year's game, when they beat the Warriors 36-14.

Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan said: "The World Club Challenge is a special competition for the Wigan club and with a game against Sydney Roosters we have two of rugby league's most iconic institutions facing one another.

"Seeing the cherry-and-white of Wigan up against the tricolour of the Roosters in front of a packed stadium on a Sunday will be a great spectacle. With the calibre of players on show from both teams, it should be a great advert for our sport.