Salford sign former Hull KR winger Ken Sio from Newcastle Knights

Last Updated: 08/11/18 9:03am

Ken Sio moves to Salford from NRL side Newcastle Knights
Salford have made former Hull KR winger Ken Sio their first signing for 2019.

The Red Devils announced the 28-year-old Sio, who scored 26 tries for Rovers from 2015-16, has joined them on a three-year deal from NRL club Newcastle Knights.

Salford coach Ian Watson said: "This signing is an outstanding capture for the club as Ken is a player who can play full-back, winger and centre and comes with great experience.

"Ken is a fantastic person with an excellent work ethic which is essential in our environment here at Salford Red Devils.

"His all-round ability and track record as a proven finisher in both the Super League and NRL will only add to our back line and help us build momentum as we head into the 2019 season."

