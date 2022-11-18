Rugby League World Cup: Tom Halliwell snatches Wheelchair World Cup glory for England against France

Tom Halliwell's try clinched victory for England in the wheelchair final

Tom Halliwell's try two minutes from time saw England clinch the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup with a 28-24 win over reigning champions France in the final.

Just two points separated the teams at half time at Manchester Central, with France holding a slender 14-12 advantage thanks to converted tries from Lionel Alazard, who also added a penalty, and Mostafa Abassi.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

England kept within touching distance at the break though thanks to Halliwell scoring under the posts and interchange man Jack Brown crossing on the stroke of half time soon after having a possible score chalked off, with Robert Hawkins and Nathan Collins converting too.

It was just as nip-and-tuck after the break, with Lewis King and Brown going over for the hosts, Gilles Clausells replying for France, and Nico Clausells and Collins exchanging penalties. But it was Halliwell who had the final word, with skipper and player of the match Halliwell crossing late on to bring the Wheelchair World Cup back to these shores for the first time since 2008.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.