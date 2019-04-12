Halifax RLFC 24-16 London Broncos: Danny Ward's Broncos beaten in Challenge Cup

Danny Ward's side fell at the hands of their opponents and exit the competition

Injury weakened part-timers Halifax made it into the sixth round of the Challenge Cup for the third time in four years by stunning Super League's newest side London Broncos 24-16 at the MBi Shay.

Opening half tries from Ed Barber and Ben Kaye helped Fax, who were without half a dozen first-choice regulars, to a 12-6 half time advantage with Mark Ioane replying for the Londoners.

Although the full-time Broncos levelled matters again through Jacob Ogden early in the second half, further scores from Reece Chapman-Smith and Quentin Lalau-Togaga'e, plus four goals from Steve Tyrer, saw the battling West Yorkshire side home.

Ogden claimed another try with nine minutes remaining but Halifax held on for a famous victory.

Good Luck to @Halifax_RLFC in the sixth round of @TheChallengeCup — London Broncos (@LondonBroncosRL) April 11, 2019

London showed their Championship hosts plenty of respect by making just four changes to the side beaten heavily at fellow Super League outfit Warrington last time out. But, they proved clumsy in the early stages, with several good chances coming to nothing due to the ball either going to ground or into touch.

Fax took advantage to go in front when Barber out-jumped his opposite number to take a towering kick from James Woodburn-Hall and score by the posts. The captain for the night, Tyrer converted.

Only a last gasp try-saving tackle from Tyrer on Ryan Morgan kept the hosts' lead in tact but, moments later, Ed Battye popped the ball up for Ioane to crash over with Morgan Smith levelling the scores with his subsequent kick.

Still wayward finishing plagued the Broncos as they attempted to push on and three minutes before half time they were punished for their sloppiness.

James Saltonstall and Ben White combined to expose the visitors' defence and put Ben Kaye over and regain the lead for Fax, Tyrer's second goal giving the Blue and Whites a 12-6 lead.

FULL-TIME: Halifax RLFC 24-16 @LondonBroncosRL



Halifax cause a monumental upset in the @Coral @TheChallengeCup!



Tries from Chapman-Smith and QLT in the second half secure a famous win at the MBi Shay. #UpTheFax pic.twitter.com/OqFDz27c7u — Halifax RLFC (@Halifax_RLFC) April 11, 2019

After the break still little went right for the Broncos as substitute James Cunningham's last-tackle kick went out on the full but persistence was finally rewarded when a long, cut-out pass from Matthew Fleming sent Ogden diving in at the corner.

Smith landed a fine touchline conversion to square things up once more but it did little to dent the home team's confidence.

They took the lead for the third time 15 minutes into the half when Lalau Togaga'e sent young winger Chapman-Smith free to score his first try for Halifax. Again the lead was taken up to six points by another fine kick from out wide by Tyrer.

A clean break down centre field from Saltonstall enabled supporting Lalau-Togaga'e to race in beside the posts to put two scores between the sides for the first time with Tyrer's fourth conversion extending the lead to 12 points.

Woodburn-Hall refused the chance of a drop goal to put three scores between the teams before Ogden claimed his second try in the right-hand corner.

But Smith's kick drifted just wide leaving the Broncos still needing to score twice more. Ogden looked certain to grab his hat-trick but a magnificent try-saving tackle from Shaun Robinson maintained Fax's lead and helped them into Monday's draw.