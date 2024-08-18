Magic Weekend: Huddersfield Giants end losing run with win over Castleford Tigers at Elland Road

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final Magic Weekend game between Huddersfield and Castleford Highlights of the final Magic Weekend game between Huddersfield and Castleford

Huddersfield Giants held off a Jason Qareqare-inspired fightback to snap a three-game losing streak with a 20-12 victory over Castleford Tigers in the final game of the Betfred Super League's Magic Weekend 2024 at Elland Road.

Tries from Sam Halsall and Sam Hewitt along with conversions from Jake Connor put the Giants into a 12-0 lead at the break, having also had to see out 10 minutes of the first half a player down due to Tui Lolohea being sin-binned.

Esan Marsters pushed Huddersfield further ahead seven minutes into the second half with a converted try on his comeback from a knee injury, but the Tigers hit back with two Qareqare tries, after Fenton Rogers had become the second player to be sent to the sin bin.

But Connor's late penalty ensured the ninth-placed Giants triumphed for the first time since the 16-8 win over Salford Red Devils last month in interim head coach Luke Robinson's first game in charge and move three points clear of their beaten opponents in the table.

Story of the game

The match was just four minutes old when the Giants opened the scoring, with the returning Marsters providing the pass for winger Halsall to outpace Corey Hall and finish on the left wing followed by Jake Connor converting.

Maverick full-back Connor then set up a great attacking opportunity for Huddersfield with a pinpoint 40-20 kick soon after the restart, although this time a knock-on from New Zealand international Marsters meant they were unable to capitalise.

It was not long before the Giants were in again though as Leroy Cudjoe took a pass from Lolohea and then unselfishly shifted the ball on for Hewitt to jink back inside and finish for a converted try on 13 minutes when the captain could have easily scored himself.

A yellow card to stand-off Lolohea for a high tackle on opposing half-back Jacob Miller in 23rd minute did not prove too detrimental for Huddersfield though as Castleford failed to capitalise on having the extra player during that period.

A try-saving tackle from Tex Hoy prevented Harry Rushton from increasing Huddersfield's lead four minutes before the break, but Marsters capitalised on an error from the Tigers to add his side's third try in the 47th minute.

Olly Russell's kick was fumbled by Jason Qareqare as he went up to make the catch, with Lolohea recovering it and flicking the ball out to the centre from him to finish wide on the left and Connor again adding the extras.

A second yellow card for the Giants four minutes later, this time for interchange forward Rogers after his high tackle on Sylvester Namo, opened the door for Castleford though and they struck back in the 58th minute through Qareqare.

The winger atoned for his earlier error with a superb one-handed finish in the right corner after Hoy had picked him out with a looping cut-out pass, and Rowan Milnes was on hand to nail the conversion as well.

The Fiji international's second try, also converted by Milnes, made it game on with 11 minutes to play as he collected a lovely chip over the top from Liam Horne and finished followed by Milnes tagging on two more points.

Player of the match Connor's long-range penalty goal in the 76th minute following a high tackle by Muizz Mustapha settled a few Huddersfield nerves though and they saw out the remainder of the game for their eighth win of the year in a campaign which has fallen below the club's expectation.

What they said

Huddersfield Giants interim head coach Luke Robinson:

"I think we put ourselves in a really good position early doors, but I don't think we were good at the start in the second half and put ourselves under pressure.

"They started playing direct and we weren't winning enough rucks.

"At the minute we are really digging in for each other."

Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard:

"If you give a team 18 points before you start doing what you are supposed to do it makes it really difficult.

"We just tried to remind them about what we have talked about all week.

"I think Huddersfield did the basic effort miles better than us in the first half.

"It just gave us too much to do in the second half."

What's next?

Huddersfield Giants are back in action on Saturday August 24 when they travel to Salford Red Devils (5.30pm), while Castleford Tigers play again the night before at home to Warrington Wolves (8pm). Both matches are live on Sky Sports+.

