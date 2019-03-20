Huddersfield vs Hull KR preview: Giants down to bare bones as Colton Roche joins injury list

Colton Roche will miss the game against Hull KR after picking up an injury

Huddersfield head coach Simon Woolford has been forced to name an 18-man squad for the visit of Hull KR to the John Smith's Stadium on Friday.

The Giants have been hit by an injury crisis in the opening weeks of the new campaign, with Colton Roche joining the casualty list on Tuesday following an ankle knock.

Dale Ferguson, Leroy Cudjoe and Paul Clough are all on the sidelines, meaning Huddersfield are so short on numbers that Woolford is unable to fill a 19-man squad.

He said: "I'd hoped we were a bit clearer now injury wise but we lost Colton to a rolled ankle which reduces our middle options and he'll be tricky to replace unless we dip into the academy boys, which we may have to as the week progresses.

"Our goal as a team is to play with absolute commitment and concentration for the full 80 minutes and hopefully come though injury free, as in a couple of weeks I'm expecting some of the more senior forwards to be ready for selection which will create some competition for places."

Meanwhile, Shaun Lunt has been called up to Hull KR's 19-man squad for the first time this season. Coach Tim Sheens revealed last week the hooker is recovering from a "setback", so it remains to be seen if he features.

Hull KR head coach Tim Sheens can call upon Robbie Mulhern once more

Robbie Mulhern is back after recovering from a calf injury, replacing Mitch Garbutt who is out with concussion, while a pectoral injury keeps out Kane Linnett.

Huddersfield 18-man squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner, Akuila Uate, Lee Gaskell, Matt Frawley, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta'ai, Matthew English, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Sam Hewitt, Joe Wardle, Louis Senior, Innes Senior.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Craig Hall, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Shaun Lunt, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Tommy Lee, Chris Atkin, Junior Vaivai Danny Addy, George Lawler, Josh Drinkwater, Will Oakes, Will Dagger Adam Rooks, Harry Bardle.