Huddersfield Giants vs Leeds Rhinos: Sky Live Super League team news

Jermaine McGillvary wants to ensure Huddersfield Giants keep looking up the table as he prepares to make his 300th career appearance on Friday against Leeds Rhinos.

The Giants go into this game, which is live on Sky Sports, just two points above the Super League bottom three of Leeds, Hull Kingston Rovers and London Broncos.

But they are only six points off the play-off places with six games of the regular season remaining too and England international winger McGillvary has barely known a campaign so closely contested since making his Huddersfield debut nine years ago.

"I've been playing quite a while now and you normally have a team who are quite a way behind - and everyone was expecting it to be London," McGillvary said. "But fair play to them, they've been absolutely awesome.

"It's never nice being down there, but it's up to us to fix it and I think it's in our own hands.

"We know it's going to be a tough game and a tough month, seeing whether we finish in that fifth spot or we're still in this fight.

"We're kind of at a crossroads at the moment; a win takes us up and we're looking up, but a defeat and we're looking back."

McGillvary, whose career has included loan spells with Batley Bulldogs and Barrow Raiders as well, notched his 15th try of the Super League season when the Giants put some breathing space between themselves and the bottom three with an 18-12 win away to Hull KR last time out.

That made it three victories on the bounce for Huddersfield after going winless in June, while Leeds come into the clash at the John Smith's Stadium aiming to rebound from back-to-back losses.

However, the visitors will take some confidence from the 38-18 victory when the sides met at Headingley back in April.

Both teams should be refreshed and revitalised after having last weekend off due to not being involved in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Giants head coach Simon Woolford has recalled Oliver Roberts and Oliver Russell to his 19-man squad, with Tom Holmes and Sebastine Ikahihifo making way.

The Rhinos are boosted by the return of Richie Myler, who served a one-match suspension during the 26-24 defeat at home to Hull FC just under two weeks ago, while Ash Handley is in line to make his 100th appearance for the club.

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Lee Gaskell, Matt Frawley, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Aaron Murphy, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence, Adam O'Brien, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta'ai, Matty English, Jake Wardle, Oliver Russell, Adam Walne, Louis Senior, Innes Senior, Oliver Wilson

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Nathaniel Peteru, Cameron Smith, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Ava Seumanufagai, Shaun Lunt, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin