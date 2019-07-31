St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook to join Gold Coast Titans

Justin Holbrook will be hoping to leave St Helens after a treble-winning campaign

St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook will take charge of Gold Coast Titans in November, the Australian club have announced.

Holbrook, who will join up with the NRL club in November, will hope to leave England with a historic treble of the League Leaders' Shield, Super League and the Challenge Cup.

St Helens are 10 points clear at the top of the Super League and have reached their first Challenge Cup final in over a decade.

Holbrook said: "It has been an extremely tough decision to leave such a great club in St Helens. Since I arrived here in 2017, everyone at the club and the fans have been brilliant to myself and my family and we have loved our time here.

St Helens are on course for a treble after reaching the Challenge Cup final

"Eamonn McManus, Mike Rush and the board wanted me to stay and did everything they could, which I greatly appreciated, but an opportunity to return home to the NRL is what I feel I need to do. It is very difficult as the only time I would get an opportunity like that is when we are winning and doing well as a club, which makes the decision even harder for me.

"With a Wembley cup final coming up as well as the Super League playoffs, I want to make it clear that I am fully committed and focused on St Helens and I am determined to lead this great club to the success it deserves in 2019."