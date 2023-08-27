Huddersfield 21-12 Leeds: Giants keep slim Super League play-off hopes alive with victory over Rhinos

Will Pryce was among the points for the Giants

Huddersfield kept their slim play-off chances alive with a hard-fought 21-12 win over Leeds at the John Smith's Stadium.

The 10th-placed Giants have moved to 20 points, the same amount as Hull FC in ninth and Leeds in eighth, and remain an outside chance for the Super League semi-finals after downing the Rhinos.

Sam Halsall, Kevin Naiqama and Tui Lolohea crossed in the first half, before Luke Hooley and Ash Handley hit back for Leeds to make it 16-12 at the break.

Two Will Pryce goals and a drop goal from Jake Connor were enough to seal the victory for the home side in a tight second half.

The Giants struck in the 10th minute when Halsall touched down out wide from Connor's cut-out pass, with Olly Russell's successful conversion making it 6-0.

Play was stopped for nearly 10 minutes after James Bentley went down following a heavy collision with Connor and he was stretchered from the field.

The Rhinos forward was put in a neck brace and taken in an ambulance to hospital.

"He's OK, he regained consciousness," said Rhinos coach Rohan Smith.

"He was in a bad way for a bit. He's awaiting a scan for his head and neck.

"But there's signs he will be OK. He was talking to the doctor before he got into the ambulance."

Played resumed and Huddersfield quickly extended their lead, Naiqama crossing after a strong carry and Russell adding the extras.

Four minutes later and they were in again, this time Lolohea swooping on the ball after Leeds fumbled his kick, but Russell was unable to convert.

Esan Marsters went close to adding the Giants' fourth try on 28 minutes, but was just tackled into touch thanks to some desperate defence.

The Rhinos struggled to hold onto the ball and continued to give away penalties and six-agains, allowing the home side to easily march down the field.

But with seven minutes left a nice interchange of close passing between Hooley and Sam Walters saw Hooley score, with the try converted by Rhyse Martin, in his 100th appearance for the club, to reduce the lead to 16-6.

In the 28th minute substitute Sam Hewitt was sin-binned for a professional foul after a scuffle broke out.

Then right on half-time Sam Lisone brushed through some weak tackling to put Handley over in the left-hand corner, with Martin's conversion putting the Rhinos right back in it at the interval.

In the second half Huddersfield lost Halsall to a concussion test after the winger attempted a tackle on Lisone.

On 54 minutes Pryce nailed a kick at goal, after Leeds were penalised for offside, to take it to 18-12.

The Giants pushed for a killer blow and it looked to have come with 15 minutes left, when Naiqama touched down, but it was ruled out by the referee for a knock on.

Connor landed his drop goal with four minutes left and then Pryce added a goal in the 78th minute to secure the win.