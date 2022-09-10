Super League: Salford Red Devils into semi-finals after beating Huddersfield Giants 28-0

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League play-off game between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils. Highlights of the Betfred Super League play-off game between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils.

Salford Red Devils booked their place in the Betfred Super League semi-finals at the expense of former head coach Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants with a 28-0 win in Saturday’s play-off match at John Smith's Stadium.

Back-to-back converted tries from Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins which were sandwiched by penalties from the boot of Marc Sneyd ensured the Red Devils led 16-0 at half-time, despite having Ryan Brierley sent to the sin-bin.

Brierley redeemed himself for that transgression with a third converted try for the visitors nine minutes into the second half and there proved to be no way back for the Giants as Salford set up a trip to reigning champions St Helens in the semis, capped with a late converted try from Andy Ackers.

They will, however, be without Dream Team selection and Man of Steel nominee Brodie Croft for the trip to Totally Wicked Stadium after the scrum-half was forced off just before half-time in this win and failed a head injury assessment.

Story of the game

Salford, who were Grand Final runners-up in 2019 under Watson, finished the regular season on a high, winning seven of their last nine matches, and the confidence was there to see from the kick-off.

Their fast start, highlighted by two tries in three minutes from Burgess and Watkins, un-nerved their opponents, who were forced to abandon their traditional methodical approach to building a performance only to discover there was no plan B.

The Giants were boosted by the return from injury of former Salford half-back Theo Fages but he never got the chance to make his mark as they struggled to contain Salford's free-flowing attack.

Half-back Sneyd, whose tactical kicking was instrumental, gave them the lead with an eighth-minute penalty awarded for a high tackle on captain Elijah Taylor before they stunned their hosts with two quickfire tries.

Slick handling from a scrum 30 metres out saw winger Burgess take full-back Ryan Brierley's pass to cross at the corner while second rower Watkins finished off a clean break by Croft.

Sneyd converted both tries and kicked a second penalty on the hour awarded for a dangerous tackle on prop Tyler Dupree to extend his side's lead to 16-0.

Huddersfield had a chance to get back into the contest when Brierley was sin-binned on 24 minutes for a late tackle on his opposite number Tui Lolohea but they lacked the craft to break down a well-marshalled defence.

The Giants' hopes slipped further just before the interval when busy hooker Danny Levi went off with a knee injury, which meant Oliver Russell moving into the dummy-half role.

A run from substitute Sebastine Ikahihifo early in the second half briefly raised Huddersfield's flagging spirits but after 48 minutes Brierley won the race to Sneyd's pinpoint grubber kick to score the Red Devils' third try.

That was the only score of a poor second half until impressive hooker Ackers dummied his way over for a 50-metre solo try 90 seconds from the end and Sneyd kicked his sixth goal from as many attempts.

What they said

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson

"It was just a really disappointing end to the season. The amount of stuff the boys have sacrificed throughout this year, getting to a Challenge Cup final and finishing third in the league is a step forward, but it's definitely disappointing to finish this way.

"We'll learn a lot from this year, and we'll be here competing again next year, I've no doubt about that."

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

"It's disappointing for Brodie, but we've got another job to do now and try to step over the rung in the ladder to enable Brodie to come back...and display his talent on the biggest stage of all.

"How do we beat St Helens? Nothing is new there; we're the underdog again so we can only beat them with hard work, effort, commitment and a little bit of caution to the wind as well."

What's next?

Salford now travel to League Leaders' Shield winners and reigning champions St Helens on Saturday, September 17 (1pm kick-off) aiming to end their ambitions of making it four Grand Final wins in a row.

The winners then face the team which comes out on top in Friday's semi-final between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos (8pm) in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 24.