Magic Weekend 2021: Wakefield Trinity triumph 32-18 over Huddersfield Giants

Kelepi Tanginoa was among the try-scorers for Wakefield in their win over Huddersfield

The Willie Poching revival at Wakefield Trinity continued as they opened day two of Super League's Magic Weekend in Newcastle with a 32-18 win over Huddersfield Giants.

Tries from Tom Johnstone and Ryan Hampshire, plus two conversions and a penalty from the boot of Mason Lino, helped Trinity into a 14-6 lead at the break after the Giants had taken an early lead through Will Pryce.

Kelepi Tanginoa crossed when play resumed with Huddersfield having Lee Hewitt in the sin-bin, while tries from Reece Lyne and Chris Green put the seal on what is interim head coach Poching's fourth win in five games since been appointed following the departure of Chris Chester.

The Giants could hardly have asked for a better start as they were ahead inside two minutes. Oliver Ashall-Bott set the attack in motion after receiving a kick and breaking down the right, before releasing Pryce to race around 60 metres for a try which he also converted.

However, a knock-on by Jake Wardle 20 metres from his own line and then Huddersfield giving away a penalty allowed Wakefield to gain a foothold and they took advantage in the 10th minute when Johnstone was sent over wide on the left for a converted try.

Then, four minutes later, Trinity took the lead as Jacob Miller hoisted up a high kick which was knocked back into the arms of Hampshire for the full-back to power through and finish for a second converted score.

The match became something of an arm-wrestle after this and it was the defences of both teams which came to the fore, with Huddersfield being unable to capitalise on a superb break by Ashall-Bott which took them to within striking distance.

Will Pryce celebrates opening the scoring for Huddersfield

Back-to-back penalties against the Giants at the end of the first half led to Lino slotting over a penalty from close range just before the hooter sounded, although they would have to see out the match without Johnstone after he failed a head injury assessment.

Huddersfield's cause was not helped by Hewitt being sent to the sin-bin for leading with the elbow when carrying into a tackle four minutes after the restart and Wakefield took full advantage of temporarily having an extra man.

Stand-off Miller's kick forced a goal-line drop-out and the subsequent attack Trinity were able to set up resulted in second row Tanginoa showing his strength to force his way over for a converted try despite the attention of two Giants defenders.

Lee Kershaw then had a try ruled out by the video referee for a knock-on in the build-up, while at the other end another call went in Wakefield's favour as replays showed some scrambling defence had managed to prevent Josh Jones from getting the ball down.

Tom Johnstone scored a try for Wakefield, but later went off with a head injury

However, Huddersfield regathered and a superb kick from teenage half-back Pryce found Sam Wood for the winger to finish wide on the left and the former's subsequent conversion pulled them to within eight points with 16 minutes remaining.

Lyne's try in the 69th minute snuffed out any hope of a comeback though as the centre was released through a gap on the right edge to score by Samoa international Lino, who kept up his perfect record with the boot by landing his fifth goal of the match.

Second row Jones did manage to get over for Huddersfield to give them a glimmer of hope inside the final 10 minutes, but Trinity prop Green's first try of the Super League season - also converted by Lino to take him to 12 points for the match - put the seal on the win.

Post-match reaction