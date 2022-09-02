Super League: Will Pryce kicks Huddersfield Giants to dramatic 16-14 win over Wakefield Trinity

Will Pryce celebrates after landing the winning points for Huddersfield

Will Pryce kicked a penalty in extra-time to earn Huddersfield Giants a dramatic 16-14 victory over Wakefield Trinity in their last match of the regular Betfred Super League campaign and clinch a third-place finish.

Trinity had been on course to end the season with a fifth-straight win when second-rower Matty Ashurst scored their third try after 66 minutes to give them a 14-12 lead.

But Pryce's penalty 10 minutes later levelled the scores and, after a flurry of failed drop-goal attempts by both sides, he struck the winning blow in added time to ensure Huddersfield go into the play-offs next Saturday on a winning note.

Story of the game

Bottom of the table after 20 rounds, Willie Poching's Trinity at least ended the season on a positive note with skipper Jacob Miller and forwards David Fifita, Tinirau Arona and Yusuf Aydin all catching the eye on their final appearances for the club.

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson, whose side will face Salford, Leeds or Castleford at the John Smith's Stadium next Saturday for a place in the semi-finals, opted to rest forwards Chris Hill, Joe Greenwood and Luke Yates and will look for improved displays if he is to take his team all the way to Old Trafford.

There was little to choose between the sides throughout and defeat was tough on the visitors, who outscored their hosts by three tries to two.

Pryce showed his danger as early as the third minute, putting prop Nathan Mason through a gap, and from the next play full-back Tui Lolohea got over the line but without being able to ground the ball.

Huddersfield Giants 16-14 Wakefield Trinity score summary Huddersfield Giants: Tries - Innes Senior (2); Goals - Will Pryce (4). Wakefield Trinity: Tries - Yusuf Aydin, Kelepi Tanginoa, Matty Ashurst; Goal - Mason Lino.

At the other end, Wakefield prop Eddie Battye lost control of the ball as he attempted to go over the line and it was against the run of play that Huddersfield opened the scoring from a scrum near their own line, centre Ricky Leutele offloading from the tackle to lay on a 70-metre try for winger Innes Senior.

Wakefield were quickly level after outgoing prop Aydin was put through a gap by hooker Jordan Crowther to score their opening try, which was converted by Mason Lino.

Pryce then nudged his side back into the lead with a penalty but the visitors struck again five minutes before the break when second-rower Kelepi Tanginoa showed a rare turn of pace after being put through by Lino.

Innes Senior celebrates a try for Huddersfield against Wakefield

That came from a touch of enterprise, with talented winger Lewis Murphy regathering possession from a goal-line drop-out, and illustrated Wakefield's attacking intent.

They were also up for the game defensively, with Miller getting back to prevent Giants winger Ashton Golding scoring a try early in the second half

Both sides experienced disruption with Leutele forced off seven minutes into the second half and Tanginoa hobbling from the field four minutes later.

Watson also opted to withdraw Lolohea and hooker Danny Levi but they still managed to retake the lead on the hour courtesy of another flying finish from Senior.

Matty Ashurst's try looked to have put Wakefield on course for victory

This time the lead lasted just six minutes as Ashurst won the race to Miller's grubber kick to touch down. However, Lino was unable to add the goal and Pryce brought the scores level with a second penalty four minutes from the end of normal time.

In a frantic finale, Pryce and Miller both had drop-goal attempts charged down while Oliver Russell and Fifita were both off target with other kicks as the scores remained level after 80 minutes.

Price then maintained his composure when Wakefield were pulled up for obstruction in the third minute of extra-time by kicking his third penalty to clinch victory.

What's next?

Huddersfield are at home in the second play-off Eliminator on Saturday, September 10, with their opponents to be determined following the conclusion of the final round of the regular season.

Wakefield's year is over, however, and attention will now turn to building a squad for the 2023 Super League campaign.