Super League: Matt Dufty scores four, but Warrington Wolves still lose 38-36 to Huddersfield Giants

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves. Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves.

Matt Dufty scored four tries, but Warrington Wolves' comeback fell short as they lost 38-36 at play-off bound Huddersfield Giants.

Giants' return to winning ways and Wakefield's surprise victory at St Helens ensured the visitors will finish in their lowest top-flight position of the summer era.

With only one Betfred Super League regular-season game remaining, Daryl Powell's Wolves can only take 11th, one place above relegated Toulouse Olympique.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

In contrast, Huddersfield are guaranteed a top-four spot and home advantage for the first round of the play-offs, but it was far from a perfect performance from Ian Watson's side.

Story of the game

The hosts scored six of their seven tries in a 24-minute first-half spell and saw a 24-point lead reduced to a final winning margin of two by Wolves' brave recovery in the second period.

Warrington, inspired by England half-back George Williams, made a sensational start to score inside 30 seconds. Jake Wardle charged 40 metres and his offload to Dufty looked suspiciously forward, but the Australian full-back raced away to provide Stefan Ratchford with an easy conversion.

Wire's lead lasted six minutes until hooker Adam O'Brien went over from dummy half to spark a run of three tries in eight minutes.

Huddersfield Giants 38-36 Warrington Wolves Huddersfield Giants: Tries - Josh Jones, Will Pryce, Adam O'Brien, Toby King, Ricky Leutele, Leroy Cudjoe, Tui Lolohea; Goals - Will Pryce (5). Warrington Wolves: Tries - Matt Dufty (4), George Williams, Jake Wardle, Josh Lynch; Goals - Leon Hayes (3), Stefan Ratchford.

The lead could have been greater but Will Pryce, recalled to the side and taking over kicking duties from Oliver Russell, missed two of his three conversion attempts.

Josh Jones crashed through for Giants' second try while Josh Thewlis' handling error presented a gift score to Tui Lolohea.

Evergreen Leroy Cudjoe, operating on the wing in Jermaine McGillvary's injury absence, sparked another run of tries after 23 minutes.

Three minutes later Ricky Leutele chased and touched down Louis Senior's kick before on-loan Warrington centre Toby King jumped highest to collect Russell's crossfield kick for try number six after 29 minutes.

Leroy Cudjoe was among the try-scorers for Huddersfield

Trailing 30-6, Warrington rediscovered their attacking edge with Josh Lynch marking his Super League debut with a try from Williams' kick.

Pryce landed a 40th-minute penalty to leave Warrington trailing 32-10 and needing a second-half miracle which they very nearly achieved.

The visitors suddenly made it a contest, scoring two converted tries in five minutes at the start of the second half.

Williams was the inspiration for both, kicking ahead for Wardle to score against his parent club and then off-loading for Dufty's third try in two games. Leon Hayes, like fellow teenager Lynch making his senior bow, converted both.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Pryce, who finished with 14 points, eased home nerves with a 64th-minute try and conversion that eventually proved the difference as Warrington tried to salvage at least a golden point finish.

Dufty completed his hat-trick and Williams grabbed a deserved touchdown. Hayes could not add the extras to either so when Dufty notched his fourth try just before the final hooter Warrington still came up just short.

What they said

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson

"We are playing for 40 minutes at the moment while earlier in the season we were playing for 80. That's why we got to a Challenge Cup final.

"However, we have secured a home tie which means we will finish third or fourth which is great for our development. Now we have got to take advantage of the opportunity that has arisen from it."

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell

"I have never finished this low in my coaching career. I am embarrassed by it. But there are bigger things at play. The team has not been good enough and I haven't been good enough clearly because of where we are.

"So, I have to hold my hands up and take full accountability - but I think we are going somewhere."

What's next?

Huddersfield close out the regular season at home to Wakefield Trinity on Friday, September 2 (7.45pm), while Warrington play the following day when they host play-off-bound Salford Red Devils (3pm).