Huddersfield 12-14 Wigan: Warriors claim second win in six days over Giants in fiery clash

Wigan's Liam Farrell was on target in win over Huddersfield

Wigan picked up a second victory over Huddersfield in the space of six days as they triumphed 14-12 at the John Smith's Stadium on Friday night.

All the best action came in the second half of the contest, which saw Will Pryce - son of former Bradford, St Helens and Great Britain player Leon - score his first senior try for Huddersfield.

Pryce was also named man of the match but could not prevent Wigan ending a run of three away defeats, collecting a ninth win in Super League to keep pace for a top-six finish.

They did it the hard way, having to play without suspended 2019 Man of Steel Jackson Hastings and double Grand Final winner Sam Powell (concussion) from last weekend's already-depleted squad.

The Cherry and Whites were also forced into an 11th-hour recall of hooker Amir Bourouh for his first Warriors appearance of the season following his loan spell at Championship club Halifax.

Will Pryce scored his first senior try for the Giants

The visitors also lost Joe Shorrocks to a first-half leg injury only for replacement Mitch Clark - who also touched down last weekend - to break the stalemate nine minutes from half-time with his first touch. Harry Smith added the extras as Wigan opened up a 6-0 lead.

An otherwise tepid first half ended with a mass flare up in the Giants' half, although referee Scott Mikalauskas declined to penalise either side.

Harry Smith extended Wigan's lead with a 49th-minute penalty given for Leroy Cudjoe's high tackle on try-scorer Clark.

Huddersfield badly needed a response and it came from 18-year-old Pryce.

The former Siddal amateur had already shown glimpses of his potential before his career breakthrough on the hour. Half-back partner Olly Russell kicked the conversion to bring the home side back into contention.

Back to within two points, Giants sniffed a comeback win. Instead, Liam Farrell jubilantly raced over from Oliver Gildart's pass as Wigan opened the gap once more.

On-loan Nathaniel Peteru's converted 75th-minute try again raised Huddersfield hopes but Wigan held out.