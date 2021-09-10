Sky Live: Hull Kingston Rovers vs Castleford Tigers talking points and team news

Play-off contenders Hull KR and Castleford are set for a big Super League showdown on Saturday

We look at what is being said and team news as play-off hopefuls Hull Kingston Rovers and Castleford Tigers clash in Super League on Saturday evening, live on Sky Sports...

Robins still in the fight

Hull KR kept their hopes of making the Super League play-offs alive with a 44-6 victory over Leigh Centurions at Magic Weekend and a victory over sixth-placed Castleford would further boost those ambitions.

That result snapped a run of three straight defeats which had threatened to see the Robins slip out of contention to make the play-offs for the first time since winning promotion back to the top-flight.

Head coach Tony Smith was in no doubt about what that win meant for his team and he is aiming to ride that wave of confidence as they host the side directly about them in the Super League standings.

"We're in there fighting and I'm delighted about that," Smith said. "It was a good hit-out for us, it was probably the game we needed because in the last few weeks we've not been at our best.

"We were a little bit flat and a bit busted. We were just not fluid on attack so to have a performance like that and work our way into form will do us good."

It is a special night for Rovers pair Matt Parcell - who has scored a try in each of Hull KR's last three matches against Castleford - and Ryan Hall, who are set to reach the milestones of 100 and 300 Super League appearances respectively.

Smith has been impressed with how the ever-present duo have played key roles during the 2021 campaign, admitting they have exceeded his expectations.

"Both of their contributions, honestly, have been top drawer this year," Smith said. "We probably couldn't have anticipated them contributing as they have, both in terms of their own actions and in the way they help the rest of the team prepare as well."

It will be an emotional night at Hull College Craven Park too as, ahead of kick-off, former Rovers player Mose Masoe - forced to retire last year after suffering a career-ending spinal injury - will say farewell to the club by carrying the ball onto the pitch.

Tiger Griffin excited for Rovers return

George Griffin is looking forward to returning to the place where it all began for him when Castleford travel to Hull College Craven Park on Saturday evening aiming to further cement their top-six spot after last weeks' 29-18 win over Salford Red Devils at Magic Weekend.

The Oxford-born prop got his break in Super League with Hull KR in 2012 after a spell playing part-time rugby league in Australian with Queanbeyan Kangaroos, near Canberra - and originally started as a winger before graduating to the pack.

Griffin expects a hostile reception for both him and his team-mates, particularly with both sides fighting to secure a place in the Super League play-offs, although he would not have it any other way and has fond memories of his time with the Robins.

"I had a good couple of years at Rovers and it's a good club to play at," Griffin, who spent two seasons in East Hull, said. "I've always enjoyed going back there and playing, they've got a really great set of fans and they get on top of you a little bit and let you know what they think.

"But that's part and parcel of the game and you sort of thrive off it a little bit."

Griffin is braced for the challenge posed by Hull KR's pack, particular fellow front rows George King and Albert Vete, with the latter among the try-scorers in the hosts' win over Leigh in Newcastle.

"Their pack is really agile and big lads as well," Griffin said. "King and Vete - I've seen him close to the line so we're going to have to look after him as best we can, contain them as best we can, meet them in the middle at contact and go toe-to-toe with them."

Team news

Hull KR welcome back goalkicking half-back Jordan Abdull from a six-match absence with a fractured thumb so coach Tony Smith must decide whether Mikey Lewis or Joe Keyes makes way for him in the only likely change to the team that beat Leigh.

Castleford have included hooker Paul McShane in coach Daryl Powell's squad despite being a major doubt with an ankle injury and the Tigers will definitely welcome back half-backs Danny Richardson and Gareth O'Brien.

Named squads

Hull Kingston Rovers: Ben Crooks, Greg Minikin, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Jordan Abdull, Albert Vete, Matt Parcell, Brad Takairangi, Kane Linnett, Jez Litten, George King, Matty Storton, Will Dagger, Mikey Lewis, Joe Keyes, Rowan Milnes, Will Maher, Luis Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Will Tate, Jimmy Keinhorst.

Castleford Tigers: Niall Evalds, Derrell Olpherts, Peter Mata'utia, Michael Shenton, Danny Richardson, Paul McShane, Oliver Holmes, Adam Milner, Nathan Massey, George Griffin, Alex Foster, Jacques O'Neill, Tyla Hepi, James Clare, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith, Suaia Matagi, Jordan Turner, Lewis Bienek, Lewis Peachey, Gareth O'Brien.