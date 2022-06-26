Hull KR 10-38 Huddersfield: Leroy Cudjoe hat-trick helps Giants to sixth Super League win in a row

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants Take a look at the highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants

Leroy Cudjoe scored three tries as Huddersfield outclassed Hull KR to underline their credentials as title contenders in the Betfred Super League with a 38-10 victory at Craven Park.

The Giants also touched down through Luke Yates, Ricky Leutele, Will Pryce and Jermaine McGillvary, with Pryce kicking five conversions.

All Rovers had to show for their efforts were tries from Matt Parcell and Matty Storton, the latter converted by Lachlan Coote.

After Tui Lolohea's kick-off had gone out on the full, Rovers went ahead through Parecell's try after he had gathered a grubber kick from Mikey Lewis on the last tackle with three minutes gone.

The home side thought they grabbed their second try off the next attack as Frankie Halton grounded his own low kick into the corner, but it was disallowed on review for a knock-on.

Some resolute defending by Rovers kept the visitors at bay, but the hosts suffered a setback when they lost influential wing Ryan Hall to a suspected rib injury midway through the first half.

Jimmy Keinhorst was just pushed into touch as he tried to get over in the corner as Rovers tried to extend their lead with 25 minutes on the clock.

William Pryce was another of Huddersfield's try scorers on the day

Huddersfield went in front 10 minutes before the break when Cudjoe touched down a grubber from Lolohea and Pryce kicked the extras, although there may have been a knock-on as he went to ground the ball.

The Giants then scored their second try and it was Cudjoe once more who got a lucky bounce from a Pryce kick and gathered to cross, making the score 10-4 to the visitors at half-time.

Huddersfield struck for a third time straight from the kick-off in the second half as Yates grabbed the ball from another lucky bounce and won a foot race with Coote from halfway to touch down, Pryce adding the extras.

The Giants extended their lead soon after as Leutele raced in to put them 20-4 in front.

McGillvary made the next try as his forceful run set up Cudjoe for a simple score to complete his hat-trick and Pryce's third successful kick saw his side go further ahead.

Pryce added Huddersfield's sixth try with a little over 16 minutes left and then kicked the conversion to make it 32-4.

It was all too easy, as McGillvary cut in from the right and evaded two tackles for try number seven, and Pryce stretched the lead to 38-4.

Rovers finally troubled the scoreboard for a second time with four minutes remaining when Storton forced his way over and Coote kicked the conversion to add a little more respectability to the scorline for the hosts.