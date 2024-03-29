Hull KR 34-10 Hull FC: Robins storm to Super League Rivals Round derby win over Black and Whites

Niall Evalds is congratulated by Dean Hadley and Mikey Lewis after scoring a try for Hull KR against Hull FC

Six first-half tries set Hull KR on course for a 34-10 derby triumph over Hull FC in the Good Friday Betfred Super League Rivals Round clash at Sewell Group Craven Park.

Quickfire tries from Niall Evalds, Joe Burgess and Mikey Lewis inside the first 20 minutes put the Robins firmly in control of the derby early on, with James Batchelor and Peta Hiku getting in on the act before Burgess powered over for his second on the stroke of half-time.

Hull KR's half-time lead of 28-0 could have been even greater had Jez Litten managed to convert more than two of those six first-half tries and the lead was trimmed with two quick tries for Hull FC following the restart from Jayden Okunbor and Cameron Scott.

But that proved a brief revival for the visitors, with Kelepi Tanginoa putting the seal on the win for the Robins and ensured the Black and Whites suffered their fifth defeat in the opening six games of the 2024 Super League season.

Story of the game

On a day when the Robins were paying tribute to club and British rugby league icon Phil Lowe, who died last week aged 74, the hosts could hardly have asked for a better start to the clash with their cross-city rivals.

Evalds broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, with a well-timed support run from the full-back leading to him being in perfect position to finish off from Lewis' break after the England international had been sent racing clear following a burst out of dummy-half from half-back partner Tyrone May.

The off-season signing from Castleford Tigers had a hand in the second and third tries as well, first laying on the pass for winger Burgess to finish wide on the right four minutes after his own score and then returning the favour for Lewis to send him powering through for the home side's third.

There was little respite for Hull FC as Batchelor became the fourth Hull KR player to cross the whitewash in the 28th minute, with the Robins working the ball to the right for Hiku to send the second row crashing over.

New Zealand international Hiku piled on the misery with five minutes to go after taking a pass from Burgess, followed by the former Super League Dream Team member grabbing his second of the game just as the half-time hooter sounded.

Second row Okunbor finally gave the Hull FC fans in attendance something to cheer about 10 minutes into the second half when he charged down a kick from Lewis and returned it 40 metres for a try converted by Darnell McIntosh.

The Black and Whites were in again three minutes later as the ball was shifted wide for three-quarter Scott to finish wide on the right, but McIntosh missed the conversion attempt this time and that was as close as the away side got.

Hull KR managed to put the seal on the win with 10 minutes to go when Tanginoa cut back inside to take a pass from Lewis and burst through for his second Super League try of the season, and retained the city bragging rights after winning the first derby of the year on opening night in February as well.

What they said

Hull KR full-back and player of the match Niall Evalds:

"We knew Hull were having a bit of a tough time at the minute but in a derby anything happens.

"We got the result in the end. They came back and gave it a good fight, but a win is a win.

"I just need to keep performing week by week and training hard."

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith:

"Our second half was much better. Our first half was just not good enough. It was not strong enough from the start.

"We got desperate in the second half and started to defend like a desperate team but you have to do that from the start in rugby league or you get hurt.

"They can hurt you if you stand back watching them...and they did."

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters:

"I think when they scored that try against the run of play I don't think we handled that well.

"It is more what they did off the back of that that I am not overly happy about but we will work on that, a win is a win.

"We have got to fix up what we did in that second half first.

"I am proud of the players. We had a couple losses and how we handled that."

What's next?

Hull KR are at home again in their next Betfred Super League match on Friday April 5 against London Broncos (8pm kick-off) in a match which is live on Sky Sports Mix.

Hull FC are at home the following day when they host Huddersfield Giants (3pm). That game is live on Sky Sports Action.

