Sky Live Super League preview: Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos

Leeds' Brad Dwyer's drop goal sealed a Golden Point victory over Castleford last time out

Despite basking in the glory of a match-winning score, Leeds hooker Brad Dwyer says he is unlikely to repeat his drop-goal heroics.

The 25-year-old former Warrington player coolly slotted the first drop goal of his career from 40 metres out to earn the Rhinos a dramatic 21-20 golden-point victory over Castleford last Thursday.

"I'd feel a bit awkward doing one now after what's happened," said Dwyer, ahead of Leeds' trip to play Hull KR on Thursday. "I don't think I'll top that."

The goal caught Leeds coach Dave Furner by surprise, but Dwyer's former Warrington team-mate and coach Lee Briers revealed drop goals were something of a party piece for Dwyer in training at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Dwyer admits his accuracy frequently deserted him to such an extent that he was warned off the trick by former Wolves assistant boss Richard Agar.

"It's something I've always done messing around in training," Dwyer added.

The Rhinos next travel to face Hull KR on Thursday, still bottom of Super League

"Agar used to go mad at me because one of his players at Hull got knocked out from it. He got hit on the back of the head, and I'm sure I've hit Tony Smith before in training as well before.

"I might retire one from one. I'll finish on a good one, and leave it to one of the half-backs."

Leeds face Rovers on Thursday still bottom of the table after fellow strugglers Huddersfield and Wigan also picked up round-eight victories, but captain Kallum Watkins insists there are no thoughts about relegation.

"We're not thinking about that," he said. "For us, it's all about getting that consistency and a good run of games where we're winning, and we'll climb up the table from that."

Leeds skipper Kallum Watkins says the side are not thinking about relegation

The Rhinos have suffered a blow with the loss of scrum-half Richie Myler to suspension, while Rovers are boosted by the return from injury of former Leeds captain and half-back Danny McGuire.

"That's good for them," Watkins admitted. "We've got to be wary of his threats and what he brings to their team.

"What he did for our club was absolutely fantastic. I've got massive respect for him. I played pretty much all my career with him, and it was a bit strange playing against him last year."

Former Rhino Danny McGuire is back fit for Hull KR and included in their 19-man squad

England centre Watkins, who is back in the side after recovering from a bruised knee, has found himself in the shadow of fellow centre Konrad Hurrell, whose blockbusting runs on the other side of the field have made him the talk of Super League.

"He's deserves it as well because he's been fantastic for us," Watkins said. "It takes a little bit away from me, which is probably going to help my game. Through the years, there's been a lot of pressure on me to perform.

"He's someone that we needed in terms of his character and how he plays as well. He's a big strong lad, we've just got to give him the ball early so that he can cause some trouble.

"He's a good fella as well, he's fun to be around."

Leeds have won on their last six visits to Craven Park going back to 2011.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Shaun Lunt, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Tommy Lee, Chris Atkin, Junior Vaivai, Danny Addy, George Lawler, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Will Oakes.

Leeds 19-man squad: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins (c), Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tui Lolohea, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Nathaniel Peteru, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Cameron Smith, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Wellington Albert* (TBD depending on completion of paperwork)