Hull KR dominate Leigh 52-10 in Challenge Cup revenge while Salford and St Helens clinch commanding wins

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards. Highlights of the Super League match between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards.

Hull KR put their Challenge Cup heartache behind them with a dominant nine-try display as they claimed revenge over Leigh in a 52-10 Betfred Super League win at Craven Park.

Rovers had suffered a golden point loss to the Leopards at Wembley but they looked like a side transformed in this league encounter as they raced into a 30-0 half-time lead, with tries from Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Elliot Minchella, Ryan Hall, Louis Senior and Mikey Lewis.

Lewis, Hall, Kane Linnett and Jez Litten claimed second-half tries for Rovers with replies from Josh Charnley and Edwin Ipape scant consolation for Leigh.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Brad Schneider kicked six conversions and two penalties for a personal haul of 16 points for Rovers.

The hosts were a side transformed in the first half as they totally dominated their opponents to end a run of three-successive defeats to move back into the top six.

Leigh had lost to leaders Catalans following their Wembley triumph but looked tired in a lacklustre display which was littered with errors.

Salford 20-0 Wakefield

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Salford and Wakefield. Highlights of the Super League match between Salford and Wakefield.

Ryan Brierley scored twice as Salford gave their hopes of a top-six finish a huge boost at the expense of bottom club Wakefield with a comfortable 20-0 win at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Red Devils full-back scored at the start of the first half and the end of the second while Andy Ackers also touched down for Paul Rowley's men. Scrum-half Marc Sneyd kicked four goals from as many attempts as Wakefield were nilled for the sixth time this season.

The win cements Salford's play-off place with only four rounds of the regular season remaining. But it is a different story for Wakefield who remain two points adrift of 11th-placed Castleford.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Mark Applegarth's side trailed from the fourth minute and barely created a scoring opportunity as they looked for only their fifth win of the season.

Salford were unchanged from the side that won 32-8 at Huddersfield last week with winger Ken Sio making his 100th appearance for the club. Australian second-rower Sam Stone was also playing his 100th career game.

Will Dagger returned from injury for Wakefield who had centre Reece Lyne making his 250th career appearance.

Castleford 4-34 St Helens

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Castleford and St Helens. Highlights of the Super League match between Castleford and St Helens.

Mark Percival ticked off a pair of major personal milestones as St Helens shattered Danny Ward's Castleford honeymoon with a thumping 34-4 Betfred Super League win at The Jungle.

The Saints centre scored his 100th top-flight try and took his career points haul for Saints into four figures as his 14-point contribution helped Paul Wellens' men ease to their fifth straight win.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

It proved a home debut to forget for head coach Ward, who had taken charge of the Tigers for the first time seven days ago, in time to drive to a crucial success over relegation rivals Wakefield at Belle Vue.

But their shortcomings were brutally laid bare by Saints, who moved up to second place with a performance that suggested they are shaping up well for a repeat of their now-customary post-season heroics.

Besides Percival's brilliance with the boot, Tommy Makinson crossed twice and Jack Welsby's constant probing ran Cas ragged as they slumped to a 30-point deficit by the half-time hooter.

Cas lacked five players from last week's matchday squad, the biggest loss undoubtedly that of star half-back Blake Austin with a hip injury, but responded well to the pre-match mood of optimism engendered by last week's win.