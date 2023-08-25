Hull KR dominate Leigh 52-10 in Challenge Cup revenge while Salford and St Helens clinch commanding wins
Elsewhere Salford boosted their top-six hopes with a 20-0 victory over Wakefield following two Ryan Brierley tries, while St Helens beat Castleford 34-4 after Mark Percival's 100th top-flight try to help Paul Wellens' team pick up a fifth straight victory.
Hull KR put their Challenge Cup heartache behind them with a dominant nine-try display as they claimed revenge over Leigh in a 52-10 Betfred Super League win at Craven Park.
Rovers had suffered a golden point loss to the Leopards at Wembley but they looked like a side transformed in this league encounter as they raced into a 30-0 half-time lead, with tries from Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Elliot Minchella, Ryan Hall, Louis Senior and Mikey Lewis.
Lewis, Hall, Kane Linnett and Jez Litten claimed second-half tries for Rovers with replies from Josh Charnley and Edwin Ipape scant consolation for Leigh.
Brad Schneider kicked six conversions and two penalties for a personal haul of 16 points for Rovers.
The hosts were a side transformed in the first half as they totally dominated their opponents to end a run of three-successive defeats to move back into the top six.
Leigh had lost to leaders Catalans following their Wembley triumph but looked tired in a lacklustre display which was littered with errors.
Salford 20-0 Wakefield
Ryan Brierley scored twice as Salford gave their hopes of a top-six finish a huge boost at the expense of bottom club Wakefield with a comfortable 20-0 win at the AJ Bell Stadium.
The Red Devils full-back scored at the start of the first half and the end of the second while Andy Ackers also touched down for Paul Rowley's men. Scrum-half Marc Sneyd kicked four goals from as many attempts as Wakefield were nilled for the sixth time this season.
The win cements Salford's play-off place with only four rounds of the regular season remaining. But it is a different story for Wakefield who remain two points adrift of 11th-placed Castleford.
Mark Applegarth's side trailed from the fourth minute and barely created a scoring opportunity as they looked for only their fifth win of the season.
Salford were unchanged from the side that won 32-8 at Huddersfield last week with winger Ken Sio making his 100th appearance for the club. Australian second-rower Sam Stone was also playing his 100th career game.
Will Dagger returned from injury for Wakefield who had centre Reece Lyne making his 250th career appearance.
Castleford 4-34 St Helens
Mark Percival ticked off a pair of major personal milestones as St Helens shattered Danny Ward's Castleford honeymoon with a thumping 34-4 Betfred Super League win at The Jungle.
The Saints centre scored his 100th top-flight try and took his career points haul for Saints into four figures as his 14-point contribution helped Paul Wellens' men ease to their fifth straight win.
It proved a home debut to forget for head coach Ward, who had taken charge of the Tigers for the first time seven days ago, in time to drive to a crucial success over relegation rivals Wakefield at Belle Vue.
But their shortcomings were brutally laid bare by Saints, who moved up to second place with a performance that suggested they are shaping up well for a repeat of their now-customary post-season heroics.
Besides Percival's brilliance with the boot, Tommy Makinson crossed twice and Jack Welsby's constant probing ran Cas ragged as they slumped to a 30-point deficit by the half-time hooter.
Cas lacked five players from last week's matchday squad, the biggest loss undoubtedly that of star half-back Blake Austin with a hip injury, but responded well to the pre-match mood of optimism engendered by last week's win.