Super League Eliminator: Hull Kingston Rovers seal semi-final spot with tough 20-6 victory over Leigh Leopards

Highlights of the Super League playoff match between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards.

Hull Kingston Rovers secured their spot in the Super League semi-finals with a comprehensive 20-6 victory over the Leigh Leopards.

The contest between these two sides is always feisty and the eliminator was no different, the momentum ebbing and flowing as the importance of the match hit home.

Two tries in the space of five minutes from Jack Walker and Ryan Hall plus a Brad Schneider penalty gave Hull KR the advantage at half-time, Leigh's only first-half points coming from a Ben Reynolds penalty as they went in trailing 14-2 at the break.

Jack Walker goes over to break the deadlock and claim the first try for Hull KR against the Leigh Leopards in the Super League.

Hull KR then quickly extended their lead in the second half through a Sam Luckley short-range effort, Josh Charnley's effort in the corner only a consolation in the end as Hull KR secured the victory and a place in the semi-finals.

Story of the match

A fast and furious contest in front of a packed-out crowd brought with it a tense opening five minutes before Leigh got the first points on the board from the boot of Reynolds after Matt Parcell was pinged for accidental offside at the play of the ball.

Score Summary: Hull Kingston Rovers 20-6 Leigh Leopards: Hull KR: Tries: Jack Walker (32), Ryan Hall (37), Sam Luckley (42); Conversions: Brad Schneider (21, 33, 38, 76) Leigh Leopards: Tries: Josh Charnley (56); Conversions: Ben Reynolds (8)

The contest continued in a frantic manner as both sides searched for points and Hull KR managed to get themselves back level through a penalty in the 21st minute, a 2-2 scoreline reflecting how close the contest was.

Hull KR then tried to take control and kept challenging but couldn't find the try line until the 32nd minute, Walker taking in a brilliant offload from James Batchelor as he fell to the floor to go under the sticks, Schneider adding the extras for an 8-2 lead.

Ryan Hall goes over and does ground the ball after the video ref check to extend Hull KR's lead against Leigh Leopards.

From there the Robins had the momentum and used it to their advantage. A one-on-one steal from Parcell provided a huge opportunity which was converted through Hall, showing his strength to barrel over despite a huge effort in the tackle from Joe Mellor, Schneider adding the extras to give the home outfit a 14-2 half-time lead.

Sam Luckley breaks Leigh Leopards' hearts with a quick-fire try to open the second half for Hull KR.

The Robins started the second half how they finished the first and, after a Gareth O'Brien mistake from the restart gave them some territory, the simplest of passes sent Luckley over in the 42nd minute to give his side an 18-2 lead.

After Leigh then had a Mellor try chalked off for obstruction, they finally got themselves back in the contest as Charnley finished off his own break in the corner in the 56th minute, Reynolds missing a crucial conversion as the score stayed 18-6.

Josh Charnley goes over for Leigh Leopards' first try of the match against Hull KR in the Super League.

Leigh kept chancing their arm but the home outfit stood firm, a huge break from Hall after a one-on-one strip from Tom Briscoe then bringing about a penalty for a high tackle on Mikey Lewis, Schneider converting to give Hull KR a 20-6 lead with just four minutes remaining.

It was from that moment Hull KR's electric fans raised their voices as they knew their side had secured their spot in the semi-finals.

Adrian Lam teases his son Lachlan about having been included in three Super League Dream Team's against his one.

What they said

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters...

Willie Peters says he is proud of his 'tight' players after Hull KR's victory over the Leigh Leopards in the Super League.

"We knew Leigh would be tough today, they came at us in the second half but we got the job done.

"This group is very tight, they spend a lot of time together. They find a way to stay connected off the field and that translates to on the field.

"They have always said why they can do something and hopefully we have got more in us.

"When you have got a team that wants to win silverware, we are in it to play those big games."

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam…

Adrian Lam was 'disappointed' to lose to Hull KR but admitted it's been an 'amazing' year for Leigh Leopards.

"It has been an unbelievable experience and the highs we have had are certainly better than the lows.

"It was always going to be a mighty effort to come up here and win.

"I am going to be forever grateful for the moments we have had this year."

What's next?

Hull KR face a wait to see who they will face in their semi-final clash. If Warrington Wolves beat St Helens in their eliminator tomorrow, then they will travel to face Catalans Dragons. However, if the reigning champions claim victory, they will face Wigan Warriors.

You can watch the second Super League Eliminator between St Helens and Warrington Wolves live on Sky Sports on Saturday September 30, kick-off at 2.45pm.