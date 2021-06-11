Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers roar past Salford Red Devils with 40-4 win

Hull KR's Shaun Kenny-Dowall celebrates scoring his try against Salford

Hull Kingston Rovers ran in seven tries as they racked up their fifth win in Super League this season by trouncing Salford Red Devils 40-4 in Friday's match at Hull College Craven Park.

Ken Sio gave Salford the perfect start, but Rovers took advantage when Chris Atkin was sin-binned by hitting back through scores from George Lawler and Ben Crooks while the half-back was off the field.

Brad Takairangi's first try for Hull KR saw the hosts enter the break 16-4 up, and although Rovers lost Adam Quinlan to the sin-bin in the second half the Red Devils were unable to capitalise and further tries from Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Matt Parcell, Ryan Hall and Kane Linnett put the seal on the win.

A miserable night for the visitors was further compounded by Pauli Pauli being sent off on the final play of the match for a late hit on Rovers half-back Jordan Abdull.

There were early mistakes from both sides and Salford made the home team pay as they scored the first try, with Sio beating Ryan Hall to a kick along the ground from Tui Lolohea after four minutes.

More Rovers indiscipline was punished by referee Chris Kendall but Salford failed to take advantage and New Zealander Kenny-Dowall burst out of a tackle to gain important ground and relieve the pressure.

Salford were down to 12 men when Atkin was sin-binned at the next play and when Rovers then forced a second set Lawler spun out of a tackle to go over with 19 minutes gone. Abdull's simple conversion made it 6-4.

Ken Sio's try put Salford into an early lead

Crooks claimed Rovers' second try as he dived in at the right corner from Quinlan's pass with 16 minutes of the half remaining.

Rovers suffered a blow as Dean Hadley had to go off 10 minutes before the break following extensive treatment, with Matty Storton coming on in his place.

But the home side stretched their lead just before half-time as Takairangi chased his own kick through to touch down and Abdull added the extras to make it 16-4 to the home side.

Salford needed to start the second half well but successive errors allowed Rovers to further add to their lead. Morgan Escare dropped the ball over his own line and Lolohea then kicked out the goalline drop-out on the full so Abdull was presented with an easy penalty to make it 18-4.

Ryan Hall breaks away to score Hull KR's sixth try

Rovers also picked up a yellow card as Quinlan kicked the ball out of an opponent's hand as he went to play it on the ground.

A delayed pass by Abdull put in Kenny-Dowall for Rovers' fourth try as he dotted down despite the attentions of four defenders and Abdull's conversion made it 24-4 with 17 minutes to go.

Try No. 5 was not long coming as Parcell bounced out of a tackle and went over close to the posts and Abdull made it 30-4. Hall then showed his power after intercepting and, although it took him two goes to claim the ball in the air, he scored try No. 6.

Linnett's score, bursting from inside his own half and throwing an outrageous dummy before stepping on the gas to finish, added gloss to the score as the home side won 40-4 but there was more woe for the visitors as forward Pauli picked up a straight red card for a shoulder barge on Abdull.