Super League: Wigan Warriors end Hull KR's unbeaten run with 28-12 statement win, St Helens beat Wakefield Trinity

Wigan Warriors brought an end to Hull KR's six-game unbeaten Betfred Super League run with a statement 28-12 victory at Sewell Group Craven Park.

Hull KR had a 12-6 lead at the break thanks to converted efforts from Joe Burgess and Peta Hiku, Wigan hitting back through a length-of-the-field effort from Zach Eckersley.

However, in the second half it was four unanswered tries from Wigan that were the difference, Jake Wardle and Harry Smith scoring before the hammer blow of Jai Field and Abbas Miski both going over to cement the Warriors' win.

The victory for Wigan moves them into second place in the table on 10 points, just two points behind the Robins, who keep top spot despite the loss.

It also sends a big message to local foes St Helens as they prepare to face them in Rivals Round next week. St Helens also picked up a win as they beat Wakefield Trinity 26-14 at home.

Second-half dominance proves key for Wigan

With the always atmospheric Craven Park crowd in fine voice, Hull KR and Wigan rewarded them with a breathless opening to the contest, but it was the home team who broke the dam in the eighth minute, Burgess diving over in the corner in silky fashion and Arthur Mourgue converting to put the Robins 6-0 up.

After the arm wrestle that then ensued, it was a costly substitution from Hull KR that finally saw Wigan hit back, Micky McIlorum departing the field and leaving a hole which Wigan exploited.

With the space evident, Eckersley was sent racing down the field and won the foot race to go over, Smith converting to bring the scores level.

However, just before the 30-minute mark, Hull KR had good field position and made it count, a top-drawer dummy from Tyrone May creating the gap for Hiku to go through for the hosts' second try, Mourgue obliging with the conversion to give his side the six-point advantage.

A costly knock-on in the air from Field had Hull KR thinking they had extended their lead once again, but, with a forward pass in the build-up, May's try was chalked off and the Robins went in 12-6 up at the break.

Despite the home team looking like they were on top in the early exchanges of the second half, it was Wigan who were first to cross the whitewash, Field sending Wardle slicing through a gap for an unconverted effort that cut the Warriors' deficit to two points with 35 minutes remaining.

Wigan had discovered a new gear in the second 40 and it paid dividends once again as, following a penalty to bring good territory, Smith ducked under to score then convert his own effort, giving Wigan the lead for the first time at 16-12 with just over 10 minutes left.

It was not long until the hammer blow was then dealt as a loose pass from Burgess, trying to avoid touch, was picked up by French and sent on to Field to produce the afterburners and score, the icing on the cake coming with just two minutes remaining as Miski took advantage of some poor fumbles at the back from a bad Mourgue pass, Smith converting both to secure a solid 28-12 win for Wigan.

Peet: We rode our luck | Peters: Wigan deserved the win

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet...

"I am satisfied. It might not have gone our way tonight but it did.

"Hull KR had a bit of bad luck and we capitalised. It is a long season with a lot of twists and turns, and we don't want to get carried away when it is going well or badly.

"I am very proud, but I was proud a few weeks ago at Leeds when we got beat."

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters...

"It hurts but I am proud of the players.

"We were in control for long periods.

"It is all about fine moments, they take advantage of their opportunities and that is probably the difference at the moment."

St Helens bounce back from Cup exit with comfortable win over Wakefield

St Helens bounced back from their Challenge Cup exit with a 26-14 victory over Wakefield in the Betfred Super League on Friday.

Saints' hopes of a Wembley return were dashed at Warrington last week but they responded by seeing off Trinity for a second time this season as Matt Whitley scored two tries at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Teenage half-back George Whitby also produced an eye-catching display that included kicking five goals.

Morgan Knowles and Harry Robertson were the other players on the scoresheet for Saints, who led 26-0 before Wakefield rallied to cut the deficit in the closing stages.

Trinity, who gave a belated debut to close-season signing Seth Nikotemo, offered little until Oli Pratt claimed the first of his two consolation tries, while Mason Lino also crossed.

