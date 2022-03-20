Super League: Huddersfield Giants lose away at Hull FC to miss chance to go level with St Helens

Andre Savelio's try helped Hull FC to victory against Huddersfield

Huddersfield missed the chance to draw level with Betfred Super League leaders St Helens after going down 14-6 in a defence-dominated clash with Hull at the MKM Stadium.

The Giants also had teenage stand-off Will Pryce sent off for a dangerous tackle as they suffered their second defeat in the first six rounds of the season.

Mitieli Vulikijapani and Andre Savelio scored tries for the Black and Whites, who completed back-to-back wins for the first time this season to draw level in the table with the fourth-placed Giants.

Hull were without Joe Cator and Kane Evans but welcomed back second-rower Manu Ma'u for his first appearance of the season after overcoming a hamstring injury he sustained in pre-season.

They were still without skipper Luke Gale and his half-back partner Josh Reynolds but specialist hooker Joe Lovodua once more proved to be a useful makeshift scrum-half alongside young Ben McNamara.

The only try of the first half came in the 13th minute when Fijian centre Vulikijapani comfortably won the race to full-back Jake Connor's grubber kick to the line and McNamara converted the try.

Mitieli Vulikijapani scored Hull FC's first try against Huddersfield

Hull ought to have added a second three minutes before the break when second-rower Savelio broke the first line of defence and Connor supplied winger Adam Swift, who could not take the final pass.

Acting captain Josh Griffin was also held up over the line, while Huddersfield forwards Chris Hill and Joe Greenwood also got over the line only to be prevented from grounding the ball.

Greenwood reached the line again six minutes into the second half but his try was disallowed for a double movement and Hull went two scores in front shortly afterwards when a break by prop Brad Fash set up the position for McNamara to kick a penalty for offside.

After creating few chances in the first half, the Giants looked more threatening in the second, only to bring the best out of Hull's superb defence. Centre Ricky Leutele, fresh from his match-winning hat-trick against Castleford, produced some strong bursts and Pryce found a way to the line only to be brought back for an obstruction.

Huddersfield Giants' Will Pryce was sent off in the second half

The all-important score came after 58 minutes when Huddersfield full-back Tui Lolohea failed to deal with Lovodua's grubber kick and Connor poked the ball ahead for Savelio to grab the vital touch with inches to spare.

McNamara's third goal made it 14-0 but Huddersfield second-rower Chris McQueen ensured there was no whitewash in the 69th minute when he barged his way over for his sixth try of the season, which was converted by Lolohea.

The visitors were down to 12 men by then with Pryce shown a red card for flattening Hull winger Connor Wynne as he attempted to run the ball out of defence.

Watson: 'Devastated' Pryce will learn from dismissal

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson says Pryce will learn from the error of his ways after he was sent off for the first time in Super League.

The 19-year-old stand-off became the eighth player to be dismissed in the first six rounds of the competition when he was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle 16 minutes from the end, with the bright prospects set to discover his fate when the Rugby Football League's match review panel examines the incident on Monday.

Huddersfield Giants' Will Pryce (not pictured) was shown a red card with 16 minutes remaining

"It's a big lesson for him to learn," Watson said. "The big thing is that he's devastated in the changing room. He knows he's messed up and what he's got to do now is lick his wounds, see what consequences come from those actions and learn from them.

"He's a good enough kid to learn and understand. You go through some bits of adversity as you go through your career and this is one that Will is going to have to face."

What's next?

Super League takes a week off for the sixth round of this year's Betfred Challenge Cup, which sees Hull FC travel to Betfred Championship side Sheffield Eagles on Saturday (2pm kick off).

Huddersfield also visit lower-league opposition the following day, as they play Barrow Raiders - one of four second-tier sides left in the competition.