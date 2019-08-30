Hull FC 12-22 Huddersfield Giants: Visitors boost survival hopes

Matt Frawley's try helped seal a crucial win for Huddersfield away to Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants moved two points clear of Super League's bottom two as Hull FC's play-off hopes suffered a major blow with a 22-12 defeat at the KCOM Stadium.

The visitors eased their relegation worries as Hull's stuttering end to the season took another downward turn as they failed to put a point on the scoreboard in the second half and were unable to capitalise on Castleford - the sixth-placed side chasing them in fifth - losing at St Helens.

Hull edged the first half with tries from Jamie Shaul and Bureta Faraimo, with both being converted by Marc Sneyd.

Jamie Shaul opened the scoring for Hull FC

In between Hull's tries came scores for Huddersfield by Jermaine McGillvary and Aaron Murphy, but Lee Gaskell only converted the latter.

The second half remained scoreless until well past the hour before Louis Senior and Matt Frawley added tries for Huddersfield, which were both converted by Gaskell.

The Giants were denied an early try from their first attack led by Murphy's break because the final pass was forward and then Hull's Jordan Lane knocked on over the line competing for a high ball.

A dropped pass by Akuma Ta'ai was one of three failed Huddersfield attacks in quick succession and Hull made them pay when Shaul crossed for the first try of the match with 12 minutes gone.

A superb run down the right wing by Jack Logan ended with his clever kick inside and Shaul was first to the bouncing ball to touch down.

The visitors replied with a try by McGillvary who went over in the corner, but Gaskell's failed conversion from out wide meant it was 6-4 to the home side.

Jermaine McGillvary got Huddersfield on the board at Hull FC

Huddersfield went ahead with 24 minutes on the clock as Murphy claimed a chipped kick from Gaskell and battled his way over to touch down. Gaskell's conversion put the visitors 10-6 in front.

Hull hit back as Faraimo slid in wide on the left and Sneyd's tricky conversion, which went in off the upright, putting the home side ahead once more.

Hull looked to add a third try as the first half came to a close but Carlos Tuimavave's pass was intercepted by Darnell McIntosh whose run was stopped just over halfway to leave the home side 12-10 ahead at the break.

Louis Senior's second-half try gave Huddersfield hope

Logan did well to intercept a final pass from Senior as Huddersfield looked set to score as both sides struggled to control the early stages of the second half.

Jake Connor dropped the ball as Hull tried to put the Huddersfield try line under pressure and then Logan spilled a high kick to hand the initiative to the visitors.

A knock-on by Connor at the play-the-ball gifted possession to the Giants and from the scrum, they finally scored the first points of the second half as Senior touched down in the corner. Gaskell's conversion made it 16-12 with 12 minutes remaining.

Huddersfield stretched their lead when Frawley dabbed down as Hull failed to clear a grubber kick.

A simple conversion for Gaskell made it 22-12 with six minutes to go and that was enough to seal a vital victory with London and Hull KR facing crucial games this weekend.