Hull FC 22-56 Huddersfield: Giants' Adam Swift scores hat-trick to heap further pain on former club

Adam Swift was once again the nemesis of Hull FC with a hat-trick of tries against his beleaguered former club as Huddersfield cruised to a 56-22 victory at the MKM Stadium.

Having starred in Huddersfield's 50-6 Challenge Cup win over Hull FC a fortnight ago, Swift took his tally to seven tries in two outings against his old employers, having switched to the Giants late last year.

Swift now has a dozen tries in his last six appearances, while Huddersfield crossed the whitewash on 10 occasions to hand Hull FC a fifth successive loss and increase the pressure on head coach Tony Smith.

Jake Bibby reaches to score for Huddersfield

While a number of first-teamers are out injured, this was the third time in four matches Hull FC have shipped 50 or more points and only the winless London Broncos are below them in the Betfred Super League standings.

Huddersfield, who claimed a third successive triumph after seeing off London last week, struck with their first set of six after two players linked up down the left-hand side.

Matty English initially exploited a yawning gap in the Hull FC defence before the ball was worked from right to left and Jake Connor offloaded to Swift to dive over in the corner within the opening minute.

Connor made no mistake as he added the extras, the first of his seven successful conversions from eight attempts as he defied the blustery conditions.

The hosts hit back when Liam Sutcliffe bundled through the Huddersfield defence after a polished move but Lewis Martin's fumble when carrying the ball in his own half led to Esan Marsters gathering and quickly teeing up Swift to touch down unchallenged.

A deft Adam Clune grubber behind the Hull FC defence sat up ideally for Jack Murchie to grab Huddersfield's third try but Jack Charles bettered that with a classy chip that Sutcliffe collected to cut the visitors' lead to eight points.

That was as good as it got for Hull FC as their right-hand side was exposed twice in quick succession, with Leroy Cudjoe providing the assist for first Marsters and then again for Swift to barge over to complete a 32-minute treble.

Tui Lolohea celebrates his team's victory over Hull FC (Pictures: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Luke Yates marked his 150th Huddersfield appearance by bulldozing his way through Hull's bedraggled defence and touching down while matters worsened for Smith's side when Jack Brown was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle.

Huddersfield rubbed salt into the wound on the stroke of half-time as Connor broke away before passing to Kevin Naiqama for the away side's seventh try.

Hull trailed 40-10 at the interval and matters might have worsened but Jake Bibby had crept into touch before touching down before Fa'amanu Brown stopped the rot by going over from dummy half.

Any glimmer of a second-half comeback was quickly snuffed out as Tui Lolohea won a dash to the left corner with Hull FC's Tex Hoy, while Ligi Sao was yellow-carded after a late challenge on Connor.

Lolohea was at the double when Bibby unselfishly passed inside to Tongan, who converted his own try, to get Huddersfield to 50 points.

While Franklin Pele grabbed Hull's fourth try, their afternoon ended on a sour note as Sao was yellow-carded again and Bibby then got in on the act with some clever footwork as he burst over before a smattering of boos greeted the full-time whistle.

