Hull FC 0-40 Hull KR: Ryan Hall hat-trick helps Robins claim Super League Rivals Round derby spoils

Ryan Hall celebrates after completing his hat-trick for Hull KR in the derby win over Hull FC

Ryan Hall ran in three tries as Hull Kingston Rovers claimed the derby spoils as they cruised to a 40-0 win over bitter rivals Hull FC at the MKM Stadium on Good Friday.

Jordan Abdull's kicking once again proved a valuable weapon for the Robins, leading to tries from winger Hall and Tom Opacic - both of which were converted by Lachlan Coote.

Full-back Coote added a penalty as well to put Hull KR 14-0 up at half-time, with the Black and Whites unable to take advantage of James Batchelor being sin-binned for a dangerous tackle which saw the hosts lose half-back Jake Clifford to injury.

Back-to-back converted tries from Batchelor and Coote early in second half put the game beyond Hull FC's reach, with Hall putting some gloss on the win by adding two more and Mikey Lewis getting another as the hosts suffered their sixth-straight Betfred Super League defeat.

Story of the game

Willie Peters' side made it three Super League wins on the bounce, while the manner of the heavy defeat increased the pressure on former Hull KR head coach Tony Smith whose Black and Whites side are now only above winless Wakefield Trinity in the table.

Rovers were the first to trouble the scorers with 10 minutes gone as a high kick from ex-Hull FC man Abdull was tipped back by Shaun Kenny-Dowall and claimed by Lewis before he passed out of the tackle for Hall to cross, with Coote adding the extras to make it 6-0 to the visitors.

Rovers doubled their advantage 10 minutes later as centre Opacic punished hesitancy in the home defence. Jamie Shaul allowed a high kick from Abdull to bounce and Opacic gathered before crossing in front of the posts to give Coote a simple conversion.

Rovers were denied a third try by a forward pass to Elliot Minchella and when FC tried to respond, another knock-on close to the line let them down.

A high tackle on Matt Parcell by Kane Evans then presented Coote with a penalty, which he kicked to make it 14-0.

Batchelor was shown a yellow card six minutes before half-time for a dangerous tackle on Clifford which saw the scrum-half leave the field injured, but the home side failed to take advantage.

The procession continued and Rovers struck first in the second half when, after Carlos Tuimavave spilled a high kick for a repeat set, a pass from Abdull sent Batchelor through a gap and Coote again added the extras.

Rovers were rampant as Coote made it 24-0 with a simple finish after Hall had got away down the left and passed inside, Coote converting his own try.

Hall grabbed his second try and Rovers' fifth with a typically robust dive and finish in the corner with a quarter of the contest remaining.

Lewis continued the rout shortly after as he got up in support of Hall's run down the left to touch down try number six, Coote this time converting to make it 36-0.

Hall completed his hat-trick with seven minutes to go with another finish in the left corner from a Lewis looped pass as Rovers extended their lead to 40-0 and from there easily saw out a deserved victory.

What they said

Hull Kingston Rovers head coach Willie Peters

"We had 39 play-the-balls in our 20 and [the defence] is what I'm most pleased about.

"The most pleasing part was the defence, but scoring 40 points after you've built the game - that always comes off the back of the defence."

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith

"It just wasn't good enough, particularly that second half. First half, I didn't think we attacked very well...At that stage, I thought if we could aim up in the second half and ask some more questions, but that didn't happen by a long shot.

"We're going to hurt from this, and we're going to go away and toughen up. I keep saying it - we're going to hurt from these days and some of the performances we're putting out."

Player of the match Jordan Abdull

"It was unbelievable. We spoke all week about everyone knowing their roles with and without the ball because we knew it was going to be loud.

"We've prepared really well so we could just soak up the atmosphere and everyone knew what they were doing. It was like a home game for us today and the fans gave us that spark."

What's next?

Hull FC make the trip to last year's Grand Final runners-up Leeds Rhinos on Friday, April 14 (8pm). Hull KR are back on home turf on the same night when they host reigning champions St Helens (8pm).