Hull FC 12-28 Leeds Rhinos: Sam Lisone scores hat-trick to keep visitors play-off hopes alive

Sam Lisone in action for Leeds Rhinos

Sam Lisone's hat-trick helped Leeds secure a vital 28-12 Super League victory over play-off rivals Hull.

The prop had not scored in his first 20 appearances for the club but a treble on his 21st outing kept Leeds' top-six hopes alive.

Luke Hooley and David Fusitu'a also scored for the Rhinos while Hull, whose own play-off ambitions are now virtually over, replied through Adam Swift, Harvey Barron and Cameron Scott.

Hooley opened the scoring after 10 minutes, chasing onto a kick behind by James McDonnell after Fusitu'a played him into space down the right wing, and keeping the ball in play to finish.

Rhyse Martin missed the conversion but added a penalty goal five minutes later to put Leeds 6-0 ahead.

Hull quickly hit back through Swift as he twisted over after passes from Jake Clifford, who failed to convert the try, and Jordan Lane - playing at centre in place of early injury casualty Liam Sutcliffe - to score in his 10th consecutive league game.

But the visitors took command in the final 11 minutes of the first half thanks to two tries from the unlikely figure of Lisone.

Both were simple efforts from close range, the first off a James Donaldson offload and the second from Jarrod O'Connor pass out of dummy-half, with Martin converting both for an 18-4 half-time Rhinos lead.

When Fusitu'a scored from a brilliant Harry Newman offload two minutes into the second half, it looked like game over for Hull.

The hosts did reply through Barron, diving into the corner after good work from Andre Savelio, and Scott, from a high pass by the returning Tex Hoy, but two more missed kicks from Clifford kept them 22-12 behind.

Leeds withstood a period of pressure as Hull attempted to complete the comeback, with several solid team defensive efforts keeping a resurgent home side at bay.

Lisone sealed their win seven minutes from time with a superb break down the middle of the field, bursting through a tired defence to keep the Rhinos' season alive - they are four points outside the play-offs with three matches remaining.