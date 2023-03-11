Super League: Salford score 60 to embarrass Hull FC at home and secure second win of season

Salford Red Devils gave Hull FC a harsh lesson in how to play up-tempo as they swept them aside 60-14 on their own patch to earn their second win of the Super League season.

Paul Rowley's men were absolutely electric in attack, playing with a level of skill and energy that Hull simply could not match and cut the home side to ribbons all over the field, scoring 10 tries to inflict consecutive defeats for Tony Smith's men.

Former Hull man Marc Sneyd came back to haunt his old side, combining brilliantly with Brodie Croft to poke holes in the hosts' defence at will as Salford showcased their full box of tricks with ball in hand, scoring a candidate for try of the season in the second half.

For the Black and Whites, it was a stark reality check that the obvious defensive deficiencies from last season are still there for all to see, with the home side booed off the field at full-time.

Hull actually struck first through Jake Clifford, who barged over from close range to get his first try in black and white.

Salford hit back almost immediately with a long-range try from Deon Cross. Sneyd sliced through the line and found Ryan Brierley in support, before the ball was spun all the way from left to the right for a simple score.

The visitors doubled their tally five minutes later, with Sneyd supplying a lovely flat pass for Shane Wright to score his first.

It was all Salford as the first half wore on, with the Red Devils kicking clear with a try to Brierley, who supported up the middle from a Croft break to make it a three-score lead.

Hull were shell-shocked and, despite a couple of half chances to get back into the game, came up short and were found wanting again with ball in hand as Salford notched up two more tries before the break.

Tyler Dupree rumbled through some soft Hull defence to crash over before Wright cut through on the left edge again, beating Tex Hoy to score his second. Sneyd added a long-range penalty on the stroke of half-time to leave the hosts with a mountain to climb.

Things did not improve for Hull after the break, as the Red Devils added three tries in nine minutes to blow the home side away. Cross grabbed a second before Kallum Watkins and Sneyd got on the scoresheet, with the hosts providing no answers in defence.

Hull did manage to stem the tide for a brief period, scoring tries through Adam Swift and Brad Fash either side of a Tim Lafai double, but it could do little to mask an embarrassing home defeat for the hosts.

