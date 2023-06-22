Hull FC 34-6 St Helens: Jake Clifford helps hosts produce dominant Super League victory over world champions

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Super League clash between Hull FC and St Helens Highlights from the Super League clash between Hull FC and St Helens

Jake Clifford returned to inspire Hull FC to their first win over St Helens in 17 attempts as they shrugged off the painful memory of last week's Challenge Cup defeat with a blistering six-try performance at the MKM Stadium.

Just five days ago Josh Griffin's sending-off for dissent cost his side a realistic chance of claiming a rare win over Paul Wellens' men, but Clifford - who had missed the Cup tie through concussion - delivered a 14-point haul to seal a 34-6 thrashing of the world champions.

Clifford, who was yet to turn professional the last time Hull beat Saints in 2017, set the tone by scoring the first try with less than seven minutes gone and set up the clincher for Cam Scott, before Darnell McIntosh rounded the night off in style with a devastating 70-yard burst.

Saints had swaggered into east Yorkshire on the back of six straight wins and suggesting they had recovered their best form in impressive recent victories over Huddersfield and Wigan, but they were distinctly second best all evening.

The visitors' misery was compounded by glaring errors from the usually dependable duo of Lewis Dodd and Jack Welsby, as Tony Smith's men effectively sealed their win by storming into a 22-0 half-time lead.

Clifford opened the scoring when he stretched over from a short pass from McIntosh, then Carlos Tuimavave added a second after a burst from the impressive Andre Savelio after Dodd carelessly booted the ball into his arms.

Welsby's moment to forget duly followed on 20 minutes, when he loitered over Jake Trueman's kick, McIntosh squeezed past to flap the ball back and Trueman pounced to pat it down, with Clifford's second conversion taking Hull's lead to 16.

Chris Satae found it far too easy to drive over just past the half-hour mark to score Hull's fourth, and the first-half damage could have been even worse for Saints after Davy Litten went over acrobatically in the corner but lost contact just before grounding.

Ears no doubt ringing from Wellens' half-time team talk, Saints summoned the immediate response they required, when James Bell crossed under the posts after a storming run from Konrad Hurrell broke the Hull line for the first time.

With the half-time introduction of James Roby, Wellens' men had added urgency, and there were signs of a momentum shift as Hull were forced to defend deep to repel a series of Saints attacks.

But the hosts emerged uncowed, and after surviving another difficult set they responded in style, Scott darting onto Clifford's clever kick to twist over for his side's fifth try.

Litten failed to ground another chance in the corner but McIntosh served up a fitting finale that sees his side shake off the memory of their early-season woes and shaping up for an unlikely shot at the play-offs.

What they said

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith

"I think when we're all on the same page and getting more consistent we can compete with the top teams. I don't think the difference between the top teams and the bottom teams is so drastically different - everybody can challenge each other in this competition.

"We've progressed. I think we're more on the same page with our systems. It's a process but we seem to be getting more rewards for our hard work. It's a nice way to bounce back. It's never nice when someone comes on your patch and beats you twice in a row. We were hoping not to let that happen and we were full of energy and determination."

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens

"We are hugely disappointed to put in a performance like that, we came here full of confidence off the back of a good win at the weekend, but we were just not close enough to where we needed to be. Part of the problem was we got a little bit complacent.

"Almost from the start you could see they [Hull] were hungrier and more enthusiastic and we were out-worked and out-enthused. It felt like things were gradually getting worse and worse. Effectively tonight we've allowed Jake Clifford to rule the roost, in terms of running around the field and doing exactly what he wanted.

"We showed some response after half-time but we weren't at the level we needed to be. It's a tough learn for us tonight and we've got to take it on the chin and come back stronger."

What's next?

St Helens host Castleford Tigers on Friday June 30, with an 8pm start at the Totally Wicked Stadium, while Hull FC are at home to league leaders Catalan Dragons the following day (2.30pm).