Hull FC 20-14 Wakefield: Hull FC stay unbeaten after battling win over Wakefield

Hull FC maintained their unbeaten run under head coach Brett Hodgson with a hard-fought 20-14 win over Wakefield.

Andre Savelio and a Marc Sneyd penalty put Hull 8-0 ahead but Trinity responded through Lee Kershaw's long-range effort, with home winger Bureta Faraimo going in the sin bin on the stroke of half-time.

Hull FC's Joe Cator is tackled by Wakefield's Max Jowitt and Jordan Crowther

Adam Swift increased the home side's lead despite the numerical disadvantage, only for James Batchelor to hit back almost immediately before Mason Lino scored his first Wakefield try to level at 14-14 with 12 minutes remaining.

However, Carlos Tuimavave crossed seven minutes from time to secure victory for the Black and Whites to make it four wins and a draw in the Australian's five matches in charge.

Wakefield remain without a win this season and will be disappointed not to have converted promising chances against a tired Hull outfit at the KCOM Stadium.

Chris Chester's side enjoyed early territory but it was the hosts who took the lead after 11 minutes.

In their first foray into Trinity's half, a short pass from Ben McNamara - son of Catalans Dragons head coach Steve - saw Savelio power over the whitewash.

Wakefield's Liam Kay in action

Wakefield continued to apply pressure and once again got close to the home try-line, but Hull's steely defence kept out former Black and White Joe Westerman.

The home side somehow kept Trinity at bay when Kyle Wood picked up an offload two metres from the line but was held up by terrific last-ditch defending.

Wakefield's attack on the home line did not stop as they earned back-to-back sets after forcing a penalty and a goal-line drop-out, but Hull held firm.

The introduction of Chris Satae gave Hull respite as the forward stripped possession of the ball from Lino before earning a penalty in front of the posts for Sneyd to kick his 1,500th Super League point and put Hull 8-0 ahead.

However, Wakefield got their try just before half-time through Kershaw's interception as he picked off Connor's pass and raced 90 metres to dot down under the posts and cut the gap to 8-6.

Faraimo marked his 100th career appearance by going in the sin bin with 37 seconds of the first half remaining for a high tackle on Max Jowitt but, despite the man disadvantage, Hull were next to score.

They worked their way downfield before Swift climbed to win Sneyd's kick to the corner and touched down in the 45th minute, with the half-back landing the touchline conversion.

Hull were back to the full complement of players but conceded almost immediately, with Batchelor dotting down Ryan Hampshire's short kick.

Wakefield pushed for the game-levelling try and they got their reward in fortuitous fashion in the 67th minute.

Hull's tiring defence - who had played 90 minutes in the 14-14 draw against Warrington on Sunday - had already been punished by continuous sets from the visitors before a Sneyd kick on the last was deflected by a visiting player and into the hands of Lino, who raced into the corner for Wakefield.

The Samoa international could not convert with the scores level at 14-14, but Hull - who did not trail in the match - hit the front once again through Tuimavave's try in the corner.

Sneyd failed to settle the tie with two missed drop-goals and Satae thought he had scored late on as Hull held on for two points.