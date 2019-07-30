Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors: Sky Live Super League team news

Wigan head coach Adrian Lam still has their previous clash with Hull FC in mind

Adrian Lam still has Wigan Warriors' previous Super League meeting with Hull FC on his mind as his team prepare for Thursday's game at the KCOM Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

A drop-goal from Marc Sneyd ensured the Black and Whites became the first team to win a game under the golden point rules introduced for the 2019 season, snatching a 23-22 extra-time win over Wigan back in February.

That might be nearly seven months ago, but it is something Warriors head coach Lam has not forgotten ahead of the opening match of Round 24, which pits third against fourth in the race for the Super League play-offs.

"They beat us in golden point at the start of the season and we haven't forgot about that," Lam said.

"They've got a lot of experience and senior players in their side, who certainly know how to play in the big games, and this is a big game for both clubs, in relation to the ladder.

"They are a team who are difficult to beat at home. It's a massive game for us and we need to make sure we finish as high up the ladder as we can.

Marc Sneyd was mobbed by his Hull FC team-mates after kicking a golden-point winner against Wigan

"I know they'll be disappointed with the loss to Warrington, so we're aware they'll be fired up and want to bounce back in a home game."

The Warriors go into the match on the back of a weekend off, which has allowed some of their injury victims some much-needed extra recovery time.

Skipper Sean O'Loughlin, Tommy Leuluai and Joe Burgess are all set to return after missing the 46-16 win at home to Wakefield Trinity just under two weeks ago.

Hull did not get a break last weekend as they were in Challenge Cup semi-final action, where they were denied a third Wembley appearance in four years after being beaten 22-14 by Warrington Wolves in Bolton.

With those dreams dashed, attention now switches fully to Super League and locking up third place to secure a more favourable seeding for the play-offs.

A win on Thursday night would put Lee Radford's side six points clear of Wigan with five games of the regular season remaining and veteran forward Gareth Ellis is eager to move on from last Saturday's disappointment.

2:01 Watch highlights of Hull FC's thrilling golden-point win over Wigan at the DW Stadium in February Watch highlights of Hull FC's thrilling golden-point win over Wigan at the DW Stadium in February

"We've not been in a position like this, going down in a cup semi-final for almost 20 years, so it is tough to take," Ellis said. "But now we have to look past this and look ahead to the latter stages of the season.

"All our eggs are in one basket now. Our aim is to ensure we're in that top three come the play-offs and then we'll see where things go from there."

The only change to Hull head coach Radford's 19-man squad sees prop Masi Matongo make his return after time out with a hamstring injury and compassionate leave. He replaces Sika Manu, who is still sidelined with a calf injury.

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Josh Bowden, Mark Minichiello, Joe Westerman, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Masi Matongo, Brad Fash, Jordan Lane, Mickey Paea, Ratu Naulago, Gareth Ellis

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, George Williams