George Burgess to join Wigan Warriors in 2020

George Burgess is leaving South Sydney Rabbitohs for Wigan Warriors at the end of this season.

Wigan Warriors have announced the signing of England and South Sydney's George Burgess on a three-year deal from 2020.

The 27-year-old will leave the Rabbitohs at the end of this season after 10 years alongside twin brother Tom Burgess and elder brother Sam Burgess.

Unlike his brothers, Burgess, who is currently serving a nine-match ban for gouging, has never played in Super League, having opted to make the move to the NRL at the age of 18 while still in the juniors at Bradford.

Burgess said: "After speaking to Adrian Lam and Kris Radlinski, it's clear to me that there's something special happening at Wigan Warriors in 2020 and beyond.

"Although it's a huge decision to leave the NRL and say goodbye to Souths, I'm excited as to what the future will hold at Wigan Warriors and the Betfred Super League."

On the signing of Burgess, Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam, said: "George is one of the world's best front-rowers.

"He is respected highly by his peers in the NRL and at international level and his experience, leadership and physicality will be of real benefit for us moving forward."

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski added: "We are thrilled to have secured the services of one of the most recognisable players in world rugby league."