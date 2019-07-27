Wigan Warriors sign Bevan French from Parramatta Eels

Bevan French has joined Wigan Warriors from Parramatta Eels

Wigan Warriors have announced the immediate signing of Parramatta Eels utility back Bevan French on a contract until the end of 2021.

The 23-year-old Australian, who can play a variety of positions at half-back and in the back-line, joins the reigning Super League champions after being granted a release from the Eels.

The signing has been made possible by the departure of forward Taulima Tautai, who was released by Wigan with immediate effect by mutual consent after he was convicted of a drink-driving offence.

Wigan coach Adrian Lam says he has admired French for a while

The Warriors say French is due to arrive in the UK next Wednesday and will be available for selection as soon as he is up to speed with his new team.

Wigan coach Adrian Lam said: "Bevan is an entertainer, a natural footballer who I have admired for some time.

"He will get people up from their seat and add even more attacking threat and flair to our game.

"We're putting together a strong Wigan squad for 2020 with the announcements of our recent signings together with the re-signing of some of our brightest young players. The squad is in great health."

French has represented the Indigenous All Stars

French has scored 35 tries in 47 appearances for the Eels since making his debut in May 2016 and represented the Indigenous All Stars in 2017.

French said: "I feel honoured and very excited to have been afforded the opportunity to play for such a great club as Wigan.

"I am very much looking forward to the challenge and moving forward I am confident that I can contribute to the future success of Wigan in Super League in the next couple of seasons."