Tony Adams praises RFL's player welfare work after taking over as president

Tony Adams has a long-standing relationship with the RFL through Sporting Chance

Tony Adams is impressed with the work being done to address mental health issues in rugby league after being named as RFL president.

The former England and Arsenal footballer was invited to take on the role after becoming involved with rugby league through his Sporting Chance charity, which has helped more than 400 players since partnering with the RFL eight years ago.

Adams officially took over the ceremonial role from Andy Burnham at the RFL's annual general meeting in Doncaster on Wednesday and is eager to build on the work which has already been done.

"To cement the relationship with the RFL and Sporting Chance, I accepted it," Adams told Sky Sports.

"There's a lot of mental health, and they look after all of their current and former professionals.

"Their welfare is second to none, it really is. They do look after all of their players and I'm very proud to be involved with them."

Outgoing RFL president Andy Burnham handed the chains over to Tony Adams

Adams insists he will not be getting involved in the running of the sport and the technical side of rugby league.

However, he does plan to take a hands-on role when it comes to promoting better mental health and raising the sport's profile.

"You've got 84 men a week committing suicide and we've got to start talking about that," Adams said.

"It seems to me - and I'm generalising a bit - the guys up here in the North are kind of like 'we're tough and we try to carry it all on our shoulders, and we'll deal with it' - and sometimes we need help.

"To create a healthy environment whereby people can come, and it's seen as a strength, to ask for help would be a thing for the year I'm going to try to do with this relationship."