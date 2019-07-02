England forward George Burgess given nine-game ban for eye gouge

George Burgess appeared before an NRL judiciary hearing on Tuesday

England forward George Burgess has been banned for nine matches after being found guilty of eye-gouging.

The 27-year-old was referred directly to the judiciary without a grading and admitted a charge of dangerous contact on former team-mate Robbie Farah during South Sydney's defeat by Wests Tigers last Thursday.

It is the longest ban handed down by the NRL judiciary since another England prop, James Graham, was given a 12-game suspension for his 2012 Grand Final bite on Billy Slater - but it could have been worse.

Burgess had a 50 per cent loading from a previous gouging offence on New Zealand captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in England's second Test win over the Kiwis at Anfield last November.

Burgess will miss the rest of South Sydney's regular-season fixtures

South Sydney general manager Shane Richardson said: "I just wanted to say we're happy with the hearing we've got tonight.

"It's a tragedy for George and the family. George is a loving father; brother and son. He's been an ornament at South Sydney. It will not define his career."

The Rabbitohs have just nine matches left of the regular season so would need to reach the play-offs for Burgess to play again this year.

Burgess, the younger brother of Sam who moved to Souths in 2012, is out of contract this season and has not been offered a new deal by his club.

Burgess argued his actions were careless rather than deliberate or reckless, telling the hearing: "I swear on my kids' lives I didn't know I had my hands in his eyes."