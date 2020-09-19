Hull FC 4-36 Wigan: Warriors roar into Challenge Cup semis

Sam Powell scores Wigan's first try

Hooker Sam Powell celebrated his 200th appearance for hometown team Wigan by sending them on their way to a crushing 36-4 quarter-final win over Hull.

The long-serving Powell scored the first of the Warriors' seven tries at Salford's AJ Bell Stadium, and full-back Bevan French added two more before half-time as Wigan toyed with their tired opponents to set up a semi-final showdown with Leeds on October 3.

Bevan French is tackled by Marc Sneyd

In the other semi-final, which will be played as a double-header, holders Warrington will play Salford at a venue to be decided.

Wigan's place in the last four was never in doubt after they dominated the first half against a Hull team clearly feeling the effects of playing their third game in 10 days.

Not even the return of talismanic scrum-half Marc Sneyd, a double Lance Todd Trophy winner, could give them the energy they required.

Wigan's Thomas Leuluai in action

The Warriors, on the other hand, were indebted to a fresh Sean O'Loughlin who produced a hugely influential performance on his first appearance since February.

Wigan have ticked along nicely in the absence of their veteran captain and he added a touch of quality on his return, especially to their approach play with his acute timing and tactical awareness.

He was involved in the opening score as Powell took his pass to go over from close range five minutes into his landmark appearance.

Five minutes later hard-working second rower Liam Farrell pounced on a loose ball over the tryline for a second try and the game was virtually over on 22 minutes when French twisted out of the tackle for his first.

Wigan's Liam Farrell evades Hull FC's defences to score a try

The Warriors were forced to overcome disruption when winger Dom Manfredi and Powell were both brought off for head injury assessments, and Hull full-back Connor Wynne was having treatment when his side conceded another try.

Makeshift centre Willie Isa worked Zak Hardaker into space on the right flank and French was on the spot to collect his inside kick and score his second try.

Little went right for the Black and Whites and their fortunes were summed up when Mahe Fonua's pass intended for Carlos Tuimavave went to ground after the half-time hooter sounded and Wigan winger Joe Burgess showed them a clean pair of heels in a 90-metre dash for his side's fifth try.

Hull FC's Ligi Sao is tackled by Wigan's Jake Shorrocks and Mitch Clarke

Trailing 26-0, Hull showed more fight at the start of the second half and it took Wigan until the 56th minute to extend their lead, Farrell taking an inside pass from young substitute scrum-half Harry Smith to score his second try.

The highly promising Smith was also the provider when England centre Oliver Gildart crossed for the Warriors' seventh try on 66 minutes and Hardaker took his goal tally to four from seven attempts.

The Black and Whites finished a badly beaten team but Fonua ensured there was no whitewash when he scored a consolation try.