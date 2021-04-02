Leeds Rhinos 10-18 Castleford Tigers: Jordan Turner seals 18-10 win for Tigers over Leeds Rhinos

2:38 Highlights as Castleford Tigers edged out Leeds Rhinos in the Super League. Highlights as Castleford Tigers edged out Leeds Rhinos in the Super League.

Jordan Turner's try inside the final 10 minutes put the seal on a hard-fought 18-10 win for Castleford Tigers over Leeds Rhinos in the second Good Friday Super League match.

Oliver Holmes' second score of the season and another from off-season signing Niall Evalds helped the Tigers into a 12-4 lead at half-time at Totally Wicked Stadium.

Matt Prior's first try for nearly three years which was also converted by Rhyse Martin gave the Rhinos hope, but Turner - who scored two tries in last week's victory over Warrington Wolves - crossed late on to help his side make it two wins from two.

The Rhinos have been badly hit by injuries already and the late withdrawal of Richie Myler left them with just two players from their first-choice backs division.

However, teenager Jack Broadbent switched effortlessly from centre to third-choice full-back and belied his inexperience with an accomplished display that highlighted a gallant effort against the odds.

The Rhinos' late reshuffle meant the introduction of 18-year-old Corey Hall for his first start in Super League, up against Castleford captain Michael Shenton, a player 16 years his senior making the 400th appearance of his career.

Shenton was able to mark the occasion with a sweet victory as the Tigers built on their impressive opening win over Warrington.

Niall Evalds got Castleford's second try

Second row Holmes opened the scoring for the second successive week after taking stand-off Jake Trueman's pass to go through the attempted tackle of Hall after 11 minutes.

Scrum-half Danny Richardson, back in the side in place of an injured Gareth O'Brien, added the touchline conversion and was also on target after full-back Evalds scored the Tigers' second try after 22 minutes, finishing off a half-break by Trueman.

Trailing 12-0, New Zealand forward Zane Tetevano made his presence felt with some crushing tackles as Leeds steadied the ship and they pulled a try back after 28 minutes when Broadbent's cut-out pass gave left winger Briscoe just enough room to squeeze in at the corner.

Castleford had a try by winger Derrell Olpherts ruled out for a knock-on and the Rhinos finished the first half on top, with Tetevano going close and interchange man Bodene Thompson being held up over the line.

Luke Briscoe celebrates his try for Leeds

It was a similarly tight affair in the second half, with both defences on top, and it was Leeds who broke the deadlock on the hour to set up a tense final quarter.

Hard-working front rower Prior used every centimetre of his 6ft 2in frame to stretch out for the line and register his first Super League try after taking a pass from dummy-half Kruise Leeming.

Rhyse Martin's conversion cut the gap to just two points but the Tigers clinched victory when makeshift winger Turner took Evalds' looping pass to cross for his third try in two appearances.

Richardson kicked his third goal to wrap up the scoring, although Leeds kept going to the final whistle.

Post-match reaction

1:19 Castleford's Oliver Holmes was pleased with the resilience shown after being named man of the match in their narrow triumph over Leeds. Castleford's Oliver Holmes was pleased with the resilience shown after being named man of the match in their narrow triumph over Leeds.

1:45 Despite losing against Castleford, Leeds head coach Richard Agar was nonetheless proud of his inexperienced side. Despite losing against Castleford, Leeds head coach Richard Agar was nonetheless proud of his inexperienced side.