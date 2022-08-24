Super League: Leeds Rhinos extend winning run with last-gasp win over Huddersfield Giants

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants. Highlights of the Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants.

Leeds claimed a dramatic 18-14 victory over Huddersfield to extend their winning run to six matches and move to within a point of Catalans Dragons in fourth place in the Betfred Super League.

Blake Austin scored the all-important try three minutes from the end to enable the Rhinos to maintain their late-season purple patch.

The Giants looked to have secured a first away win for two months when Oliver Russell kicked a 73rd-minute penalty, his first success in five attempts at goal, but they lost their way in the closing stages and finished with 11 men as forwards Chris Hill and Joe Greenwood were sin-binned for foul play.

Leeds also had to play 20 minutes while down to 12 men, with half-backs Austin and Aidan Sezer yellow-carded for off-the-ball tackles, but they stayed in the game courtesy of some spirited defence and produced a strong finish to take the spoils.

Blake Austin scores a late winner for Leeds Rhinos as they beat the Huddersfield Giants 18-14 at Headingley.

Story of the match

Huddersfield needed just a point to clinch a top-four finish but Leeds made the best possible start with winger David Fusitu'a, back from a two-match ban, breaking through the heart of the Giants defence after just two minutes.

The Giants managed to scramble but winger Ash Handley collected a kick on the last tackle from former Huddersfield captain Sezer to get second rower Rhyse Martin over for the opening try.

Rhyse Martin scores for Leeds Rhinos as they take the lead against Huddersfield Giants.

Martin added the conversion, his 28th successful kick at goal, but the Giants went on to dominate much of the rest of the first half.

Hill forced his way over the line only to be held up and winger Leroy Cudjoe also had a try disallowed for a knock-on in the build-up before the pressure told after 15 minutes when full-back Tui Lolohea worked centre Ricky Leutele over at the corner.

Leeds prop Mikolaj Oledzki lost the ball going for the line during a rare Rhinos attack and the home side were reduced to 12 men after 31 minutes when Austin was shown a yellow card for an off-the-ball tackle on Sam Hewitt.

Russell was off target with the resultant penalty but Huddersfield made the extra man count five minutes before the break by creating an overlap for winger Louis Senior to score their second try.

Louis Senior scores to give Huddersfield Giants the lead against Leeds Rhinos just before half-time.

Russell was again wide with the conversion attempt, which left the visitors holding a tenuous 8-6 half-time lead, and it was wiped out within two minutes of the restart.

Back to full strength with Austin returning from the sin bin, the home side gained first use of the ball in the second half after forcing Toby King into touch from the kick-off and inside the first set full-back Richie Myler squeezed over at the corner for his side's second try.

Richie Myler scores to regain the lead for Leeds Rhinos against the Huddersfield Giants.

Martin added the touchline conversion but Leeds were again forced to defend for long periods as the workmanlike visitors gained the upper hand.

Greenwood was held up over the line after a charge down the middle but the Giants had more joy when they moved the ball wide, Cudjoe taking Lolohea's pass to cross for their third try.

Russell was again unable to add the goal, leaving the scores locked at 12-12, and Leeds were reduced to 12 men for a second time when Sezer was sin-binned for an off-the-ball challenge on Theo Fages, who was forced from the field for a head injury assessment.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith praises his defence as the Leeds Rhinos edge past the Huddersfield Giants 18-14 at Headingley.

Huddersfield continued to enjoy the lion's share of possession in the final quarter and the pivotal moment came eight minutes from the end when Myler was caught offside in the ruck and Russell finally found the target with the penalty to break the deadlock.

But Leeds struck back after Hill was given a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Myler, with Austin taking Brad Dwyer's pass out of the tackle to score the winning try and Martin kicking his third goal.

The visitors' misery was compounded in the final minute when Greenwood became the fourth recipient of a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson believes that his side deserved to win despite the 18-14 loss to the Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

What's Next?

Huddersfield and Leeds, meanwhile, as both back in action on Bank Holiday Monday, with the Rhinos' game against the Dragons also live on Sky Sports Arena - 6pm kick-off.