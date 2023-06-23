Leeds Rhinos 54-0 Huddersfield Giants: Rhyse Martin scores 26 points in Super League victory

Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin runs in to score one of his two tries against Huddersfield

Rhyse Martin contributed 26 points as Leeds shrugged off their recent frustrations with a dazzling 54-0 demolition of desperate Huddersfield at Headingley.

After crushing back-to-back defeats to the Betfred Super League's bottom two in recent weeks, Rohan Smith's men rose to the occasion with a nine-try shut-out that revives their flickering hopes of edging into the play-offs.

In contrast the visitors were simply dreadful, their defensive line cut to ribbons with ease, and questions must be asked of Ian Watson's men whose sixth league defeat from seven was inflicted on a matchday 17 including 10 members of last season's Challenge Cup final side.

That Wembley day must seem light years away for the Giants who find themselves looking over their shoulders with increasing anxiety after a performance that has surely ended their own hopes of extending their campaign beyond the regular season.

Huddersfield were abject from the off, fortunate to escape early when Kevin Naiqama got a foot in to deny James Bentley, then falling behind after 11 minutes when Cam Smith sent Sam Walters cruising through for the opening score.

Blake Austin found it far too easy to shrug off the attention of the sluggish Huddersfield defence five minutes later, and duly flicked the simplest of off-loads to Richie Myler who grabbed Leeds' second.

Watson's men continued to cough up errors that left them pinned back in their own half and it was no surprise when Austin fashioned a third, once again skipping through the Giants line and this time giving Ash Handley the chance to extend the Rhino's advantage.

James McDonnell had a try ruled out following an earlier knock-on by Luis Roberts, but the Giants failed to learn their lessons and gifted it straight back to the hosts, who came close through the returning Aidan Sezer.

The inevitable fourth came five minutes from the interval through David Fusitu'a, who marked his return from 10 weeks out with an acrobatic effort in the corner. Martin's only miss with the boot restricted the Rhinos to a 22-point half-time lead.

Faint hopes of a Huddersfield revival were dashed five minutes into the second half as a pair of perfectly-timed off-loads from Sezer and Myler allowed James Donaldson to spring clear for the Rhinos' fifth, then Martin's penalty after a needless ball-steal brought up the 30.

Huddersfield got worse as the game went on. In a rare foray forward, Will Pryce's pass was intercepted on his own 10 by Ash Handley whose 80-yard sprint was eventually ended by Innes Senior, whose hanging-on earned a yellow card.

The Rhinos were rampant. Walters claimed his second on the hour, shortly followed by the first for Martin, who ran on to Myler's inch-perfect kick.

A second for Fusitu'a was followed by another for Martin, who pounced after Jermaine McGillvary failed to deal with another Myler kick, a move that sealed the half-century and summed up the Giants' night.

What they said

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith

"It was a really strong performance on a really special night.

"This club does so much more than worry about winning games and the way the club paid tribute to Rob and his family, it was a fitting performance to acknowledge that.

"I'm very pleased with how we played, and more pleased with how we prepared and responded from a disappointing last showing that wasn't up to standard.

"In this competition I don't think you ever expect to see a blow-out score coming, but you can always see a good performance. Every week we've been right in there with a chance, and if you're always in with a chance you're never too far from things going your way."

Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson

"It was a terrible beginning, a terrible middle and a terrible end.

"It was nowhere near - no resilience, no attitude to build pressure, just not good enough, embarrassing. They (Leeds) labelled it the 'mini-Grand Final' and all the players knew about that, but we let it all down with a terrible performance.

"I know how to change it but it's not going to be nice.

"I know what's going to work and I know where we need to go. There are going to be some tough conversations but if we want to take the club forward that's what's got to happen now.

"Maybe some players have got a little bit too comfortable. I like to think that everyone plays the game like it's going to be their last, and I didn't see that out there and it hurts badly.

"I wouldn't say I'm not worried. You're always worried when you lose. It's a job I love and a career I love and I want to be one of the best at it. It's about perseverance and showing resilience and everything we didn't do today."