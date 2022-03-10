Super League: Jake Connor inspires Hull FC to stunning 31-8 victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC

Jake Connor produced an inspired performance to help Hull FC to a stunning Super League victory against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

Full-back Connor, who was left out of Shaun Wane's England squad last week, scored two tries and a drop goal to inflict a convincing 31-8 defeat on Leeds.

Richard Agar's Rhinos got their first win of the season last Thursday at Wakefield, but they were unable to cope with a first-half barrage from the visitors.

Story of the game

Hull's new recruit Kane Evans was sin-binned eight minutes in for a high tackle on Jack Walker, but Leeds prop Matt Prior quickly followed him after taking out winger Adam Swift.

Connor then took over the game with two quickfire tries in between a Swift score before Ben McNamara kicked his third conversion to give Hull a comfortable 18-0 lead at half-time.

Andre Savelio got in on the act at the start of the second half while McNamara added a penalty goal to put Brett Hodgson's side 24-0 up.

Makeshift scrum-half Joe Lovodua then went over before superstar Connor slotted a drop goal to add to Rhinos' pain.

Tom Briscoe and Liam Sutcliffe added a touch of respectability to the scoreline with tries for Leeds late on but the game was already beyond them.

What they said?

Jake Connor was simply sensational as he inspired Hull FC to victory at Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night

"Jake was guilty last week of overplaying his hand but he got the balance right tonight," Hodgson said. "He was willing to do the hard stuff."

Agar accused his players of a complete "lack of intent" after suffering a fourth defeat in five matches.

"I am really struggling to get my head around why there was such a lack of desire defensively to get the job done," he said.

"It's just not good enough for a club with the talent that we've got. I'll take full responsibility for that, it's up to me to make sure I can get the best out them too."

He added: "We'll have to turn it around and prove that we're committed to each other or it's going to be a long, tough season. But I think we can."

Late tries from Tom Briscoe and Liam Sutcliffe were scant consolation for the Rhinos as they lose out to Hull FC at Headingley 31-8 on a tough night for the home side

What's next?

The Rhinos will hope to bounce back in next Friday's trip to Salford while Hull take on Huddersfield Giants.

Hull have injury problems, however, after Jamie Shaul, Kane Evans and Chris Satae all failed to finish the game at Headingley after picking up minor leg injuries while replacement forward Joe Cator is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a recurrence of a ruptured Achilles minutes into his comeback.